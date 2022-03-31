Ruling shows Parliament must act when rights are breached

(CNS): Justice Richard Williams’ ruling on the judicial review over how the governor passed the Civil Partnership Act goes far beyond protecting the rights of same-sex couples to marriage equivalency. The ruling reveals that the Cayman Islands Parliament does not have a choice when it comes to complying with the human rights enshrined in the Constitution and must act to make all laws comply with them. However, Kattina Anglin, who brought the challenge, is planning to appeal the result.

Following the release on Monday of the court’s judgment, Leo Raznovitch, a legal adviser to the local LGBT activist group Colours Caribbean, said it had wider implications than protecting the legality of same-sex unions. “Parliament does not have the choice of whether to comply or not — it has only the choice of the remedy by which to redress the breach,” Raznovitch said.

He explained that the ruling shows any failure by Parliament to provide a remedy where human rights have been breached, as was the case in July 2020 when the Court of Appeal directed it to deal with the issue of same-sex marriage equivalency, “will result in the need for the governor to rely upon his reserved powers in section 81 once again”.

Colours Cayman had secured a role in the judicial review, which was originally between Anglin and the governor. But given the massive implications for the LGBT community, the non-profit organisation successfully applied to be heard as an intervening party during the case.

In a press release about the case, in which Justice Williams upheld the governor’s use of section 81 of the Constitution to roll out the civil partnership law after Parliament voted it down, the activists explained the implications.

“This means that all minorities in the Cayman Islands now have an effective remedy for declared breaches of their human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights,” they said.

“The LGBTQIA+ community of the Cayman Islands as a whole can now rest easy in the knowledge that their civil partnerships will remain legally recognised indefinitely,” the release stated. “This provides certainty for same-sex couples as well as for different-sex couples who have already taken advantage of the CPA or may in the future.”

Governor Martyn Roper also said he was pleased that the judgment provides welcome certainty for those couples who have relied on the CPA. “The judgment confirms that passing the legislation was within the scope of my responsibility for external affairs as set out in section 55 of the Constitution,” he said.

But Kattina Anglin and the Christian Association for Civics, which had supported her legal bid, said her fight was not over.

Speaking on a paid-for segment on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show on Thursday, she said she would be appealing the decision as she believes that the governor wrongly prevented Parliament from bringing its own legislation that would meet the ECHR requirements and the Court of Appeal directive. She said it was an important fight to continue because it was “tinkering with the constitution”.

However, a judicial review brought by a member of the public is usually seen as a ‘court of last resort’, making an appeal difficult, especially given that she will need to seek leave of the same court that had directed Parliament to address what they had already concluded was a breach of the Constitution.

But Anglin, who secured legal aid for the judicial review as well as funds from the Christian group, said nothing had changed in what she said was the unlawful use by the governor of section 81 of the Constitution.