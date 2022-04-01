Batabano makes bid for re-routed carnival

Donna Myrie-Stephen (photo courtesy of Batabano)

(CNS): Organisers of Batabano have made the necessary applications for a full-scale carnival this year, hoping that COVID-19 protocols will no longer stymie the party. Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie-Stephen said that this year’s event will culminate in Camana Bay, where for the first time masqueraders will be able to cross a full stage to the Festival Green owned by the Dart Group.

Now that tourists are being welcomed back, Cayman is in a position to allow national cultural events to resume, Myrie said.

“Our applications are in to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and to the government’s Cabinet Office for the necessary permission to host our national carnival this year,” she said.

“We expect favourable responses in light of the approvals given for other parades to take place last summer under similar regulations, coupled with the current efforts being made by government and the private sector to reignite the country’s tourism industry, for both land and sea.”

Myrie explained that the parade will take a different route because of the road works around Seafarer’s Way in George Town, where the carnival usually culminates with a street dance. This year, the plan is for the parade to start on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, proceed along West Bay Road as usual, but then turn towards Camana Bay, where masqueraders will get to cross a stage for the first time in Batabano history.

There will also be a festive Carnival Village, Food Festival, and Las Lap Fete into the night for masqueraders and other patrons.