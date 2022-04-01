Batabano makes bid for re-routed carnival
(CNS): Organisers of Batabano have made the necessary applications for a full-scale carnival this year, hoping that COVID-19 protocols will no longer stymie the party. Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie-Stephen said that this year’s event will culminate in Camana Bay, where for the first time masqueraders will be able to cross a full stage to the Festival Green owned by the Dart Group.
Now that tourists are being welcomed back, Cayman is in a position to allow national cultural events to resume, Myrie said.
“Our applications are in to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and to the government’s Cabinet Office for the necessary permission to host our national carnival this year,” she said.
“We expect favourable responses in light of the approvals given for other parades to take place last summer under similar regulations, coupled with the current efforts being made by government and the private sector to reignite the country’s tourism industry, for both land and sea.”
Myrie explained that the parade will take a different route because of the road works around Seafarer’s Way in George Town, where the carnival usually culminates with a street dance. This year, the plan is for the parade to start on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, proceed along West Bay Road as usual, but then turn towards Camana Bay, where masqueraders will get to cross a stage for the first time in Batabano history.
There will also be a festive Carnival Village, Food Festival, and Las Lap Fete into the night for masqueraders and other patrons.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News
Keep Batabano in Batabano.
And now Dart has Batabano as well. Just wait – soon it’s all going to be VIP tents and and paid ticket access, packaged for the hotel tourists to gawk at locals on display.
Its a local carnival for local people. There’s nothing for you here.
“national cultural events”
Celebrating the longstanding heterosexual cultural tradition of booty shaking.
Dearie, dearie me. So instead of the centre of town, Camana Bay will be full of pissed up Jamaicans grinding their way around what is essentially a family orientated area. Get a grip Donna! RCIPS, please, please, please object to this ‘cultural event’. It has zero to do with Cayman.
They should follow the same rules that were imposed on the Pride Parade. Fair is fair.
So garbage and the monsters who participate in it, jeez cover up it’s ghastly.
Nothing like pushing spandex to its limit. Vomit
Cancel the despicable perverted “carnival”.
Its when so called Christians do the Pagan wine-up thing, commonly known as bacchanal.
Should finish at The Daily Grind.
Oh please so over Batabano!!!