Roulstone appointed as new Ombudsman

(CNS): Sharon Roulstone is to be the new Ombudsman overseeing public complaints against the government and the police, whistle-blower protection, freedom of information requests and data protection. Governor Martyn Roper announced Roulstone’s appointment on social media Thursday, saying her “professional achievements, integrity and passion impressed the recruitment panel who unanimously agreed that she was well suited to take on this important role as leader of an oversight body and champion of good governance”.

“As governor, I am keen to see more Caymanians taking up the top positions in our jurisdiction,” Roper added, referring to the fact that Roulstone the first Caymanian to take up the position of Ombudsman.

The selection process for the post was overseen by a recruitment panel chaired by the governor. The other members were Gloria McField-Nixon, the chief officer of Portfolio of the Civil Service, and private sector members Patricia Estwick and David Ritch, who were nominated by the premier and the opposition leader.

Roulstone had taken up the post of deputy ombudsman in January 2018. However, shortly after that she was seconded to head up the National Human Resources Department, the forerunner to WORC.

When Roulstone’s secondment there ended in 2020, a dispute arose between her and the then ombudsman Sandy Hermiston about Roulstone’s return to that office. By that time Hermiston had recruited a former employee as a consultant to the post that Roulstone had originally been recruited for.

When Roulstone left WORC, the consultant was still in the job and was said to be working remotely from Canada. As a result, Roulstone was prevented from returning to her original position.

Hermiston was appointed to head the newly merged office in September 2017. She left Cayman for a new position in her native Canada at the beginning of this year and Jan Leibers, the deputy ombudsman who oversees freedom of information and data protection, has been acting ombudsman.

Roulstone, who takes up the post on 4 April, said the role of the ombudsman is integral to a democratic society.

“Fundamentally, it applies the rule of law to hold government accountable to the people it serves. Within our jurisdiction, we investigate complaints of maladministration, complaints against the police, data protection, whistleblower protections and freedom of information appeals,” she said.

“I look forward to leading this important work to ensure that the people of the Cayman Islands have access to impartial, procedurally fair and confidential investigations of their complaints. I am grateful to the governor and the panel for their confidence in appointing me to this post and I look forward to serving my country in this new capacity,” she added.