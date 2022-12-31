Man critically injured after crash with garbage truck

Crash on Shamrock Road early on New Year’s Eve (from social media)

(CNS): One man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman is in intensive care after the car they were in collided with a garbage truck early New Year’s Eve morning. The smash happened at around 4:20 on Saturday, 31 December, on Shamrock Road close to the junction of Poindexter Road. The couple, who were in a yellow Suzuki Swift compact car, were cut from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service crew that attended the scene. The truck driver from the Department of Environmental Health was unhurt.

Police said that the man is believed to be in critical condition while the woman is in stable condition but sustained severe injuries and remains hospitalised.

The roadway was closed temporarily closed while the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit carried out on-scene investigations. No other information has been released.