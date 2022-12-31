Man critically injured after crash with garbage truck
(CNS): One man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman is in intensive care after the car they were in collided with a garbage truck early New Year’s Eve morning. The smash happened at around 4:20 on Saturday, 31 December, on Shamrock Road close to the junction of Poindexter Road. The couple, who were in a yellow Suzuki Swift compact car, were cut from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service crew that attended the scene. The truck driver from the Department of Environmental Health was unhurt.
Police said that the man is believed to be in critical condition while the woman is in stable condition but sustained severe injuries and remains hospitalised.
The roadway was closed temporarily closed while the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit carried out on-scene investigations. No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.
Category: Local News
details on how it happened? garbage trucks on my residential road drive like bloody maniacs. so if the garbage truck was reversing without care we need to know and something must be done to slow these idiots down.
I’m done with the lack of any meaningful solutions to this stretch of road.
It needs traffic calming measures, lanes to turn into for Ocean Club and South Shore, actual enforcement of speed limits other than a crackdown every few weeks. The speed radars have zero effect at pricking the conscience of pricks.
Even now, with the light display and loads of families visiting the Crighton home, idiots regularly speed past in both directions, in addition to the idiots parking wherever they want.
FOI how many accidents happened at the two strata addressees, it’ll be phenomenal. This is just another ridiculous incident.
Looks like a white Suzuki Swift to me, these ‘hot’ hatches are deadly and not so hot.
I often drive on this stretch of road at this time of day en route to meet my running pals, the speeds and moronic driving is unbelievable.
Good thing he did that last night because the police won’t be tolerating it tonight.