Police to target drunk and bad drivers on NYE

(CNS): After a relatively quiet Christmas for the RCIPS, drivers are being urged not to drink and drive but to behave responsibly this coming weekend, as the holidays continue and people celebrate the New Year on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Acting Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said the high-profile policing would continue with road checks not only to round up criminal suspects but to deter rogue drivers who, as has been seen this year with the number of serious collisions, continue to flout the law.

“We continue to support the community with Operation Winter Guardian,” Walton told CNS. “Our officers will continue with overt and covert patrols as well as visible vehicle checkpoints to deny the use of our roads for criminal purposes, as well as continued traffic enforcement to deter the blatant disregard to the Cayman Islands Traffic Act seen this year so far.”

Fourteen people have been killed on the road in the Cayman Islands this year and another on the Breakers race track in 14 separate road smashes, the highest number of deaths over the last six years, which Walton recently described as “an astronomical figure”. Over those six years, 65 people have died in collisions, which Walton said was an awful lot of families suffering trauma, as he appealed to the community to exercise due care while driving to prevent any more loss of lives.

With 2,500 smashes so far this year, the police are concerned about the potential for more serious accidents over the holidays. Walton urged people to make arrangements to get home some way other than driving if they are going out and drinking this weekend.

“The RCIPS strongly encourages the community to be safe over this coming holiday weekend by not drinking and driving but instead utilising the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve, which is provided by the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign. We hope that this weekend will be one of celebration and family, and we wish the people of the Cayman Islands a Happy and Prosperous New Year when it comes,” he added.

Over on Cayman Brac, where the community is still reeling from an unprecedented armed robbery, Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay reassured the community there that this was very much a one-off, “very rare” crime. He said that because of significant help from the community, the Brac officers assisted by a team from Grand Cayman were quickly able to arrest the suspect. He said that continued assistance on the Sister Islands would help the RCIPS to maintain the peace and good order that the community there is used to.

But he also urged people not to drink and drive as the Purple Ribbon Bus will be running on New Year’s Eve on the Brac as well as Grand Cayman and there will be checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend on the Sister Island to deter people from getting behind the wheel drunk.

Urging people to obey the traffic law, he said that calling him after they have been given a ticket asking for a break is too late. “This is your break now: don’t drink and drive,” he said.

Two of this year’s road fatalities were on Cayman Brac, and CI Kay said his team would be out and about in the bars through the evening on New Year’s Eve and watching people leaving around closing time. “My main goal is to deter people,” he said and urged drivers to make a plan. “All I want is for people to go out and enjoy themselves but to get home safely.”

Police have said they will be making use of the new legislation that has reduced the blood alcohol limit to .07%, which means those who ignore the law and drink and drive are almost certain to fail a breath test and will lose their licence.