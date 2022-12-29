Police to target drunk and bad drivers on NYE
(CNS): After a relatively quiet Christmas for the RCIPS, drivers are being urged not to drink and drive but to behave responsibly this coming weekend, as the holidays continue and people celebrate the New Year on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Acting Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said the high-profile policing would continue with road checks not only to round up criminal suspects but to deter rogue drivers who, as has been seen this year with the number of serious collisions, continue to flout the law.
“We continue to support the community with Operation Winter Guardian,” Walton told CNS. “Our officers will continue with overt and covert patrols as well as visible vehicle checkpoints to deny the use of our roads for criminal purposes, as well as continued traffic enforcement to deter the blatant disregard to the Cayman Islands Traffic Act seen this year so far.”
Fourteen people have been killed on the road in the Cayman Islands this year and another on the Breakers race track in 14 separate road smashes, the highest number of deaths over the last six years, which Walton recently described as “an astronomical figure”. Over those six years, 65 people have died in collisions, which Walton said was an awful lot of families suffering trauma, as he appealed to the community to exercise due care while driving to prevent any more loss of lives.
With 2,500 smashes so far this year, the police are concerned about the potential for more serious accidents over the holidays. Walton urged people to make arrangements to get home some way other than driving if they are going out and drinking this weekend.
“The RCIPS strongly encourages the community to be safe over this coming holiday weekend by not drinking and driving but instead utilising the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve, which is provided by the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign. We hope that this weekend will be one of celebration and family, and we wish the people of the Cayman Islands a Happy and Prosperous New Year when it comes,” he added.
Over on Cayman Brac, where the community is still reeling from an unprecedented armed robbery, Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay reassured the community there that this was very much a one-off, “very rare” crime. He said that because of significant help from the community, the Brac officers assisted by a team from Grand Cayman were quickly able to arrest the suspect. He said that continued assistance on the Sister Islands would help the RCIPS to maintain the peace and good order that the community there is used to.
But he also urged people not to drink and drive as the Purple Ribbon Bus will be running on New Year’s Eve on the Brac as well as Grand Cayman and there will be checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend on the Sister Island to deter people from getting behind the wheel drunk.
Urging people to obey the traffic law, he said that calling him after they have been given a ticket asking for a break is too late. “This is your break now: don’t drink and drive,” he said.
Two of this year’s road fatalities were on Cayman Brac, and CI Kay said his team would be out and about in the bars through the evening on New Year’s Eve and watching people leaving around closing time. “My main goal is to deter people,” he said and urged drivers to make a plan. “All I want is for people to go out and enjoy themselves but to get home safely.”
Police have said they will be making use of the new legislation that has reduced the blood alcohol limit to .07%, which means those who ignore the law and drink and drive are almost certain to fail a breath test and will lose their licence.
I got Wayne’s number. I can stay at the office as late as I want and not a damn thing the PoPo can do about it.
#younotseenuttin
Silly old constabulary, everyone knows,
‘If you’re going to drink & drive, crash into a lamp pole’
So only on NYE then?
Unless you are an MLA for Boddentown.
Targeting bad drivers???? You gonna need a BIGGER jail!!!
I am not particularly concerned with NYE drinking and driving, it’s more every other day and night. The lack of enforcement is ridiculous with all things to do with the roads. The net result is what we have now – ridiculously bad driving seen on a daily basis, literally every journey.
Road deaths aren’t the only metric to factor when calculating the cost of RCIPS traffic dereliction. Where do we find these guys, and why do we retain people that feel the need to issue proclamations that they intend to show up for duty on the last day in the calendar year?!? Can you imagine any other vocation where such a galling admission of ineptitude could be submitted to clients, without the department being fired? Good grief.
Laudable statements from A/Comm Walton and CI Kay who are both sensible and sincere men but we all know that the ONLY way that we will bring down our deplorable road fatality figure is by adopting a 3 pronged approach:
1. The taxi cartel has to be challenged with Uber or similar allowed to set up on the island. The price of a 2 or 3 mile journey is quite frankly ludicrous and prohibitive.
2. A modern and efficient public transport system must be introduced and the current bunch of lawless maniacs driving their own ‘buses’ must be made to sit a UK standard driving test and thereafter provided with a bus fit for purpose. If islands much smaller than Cayman can do it, eg. the Channel Islands, then so can we.
3. There still must be robust policing for those who will not get the message. As CI Kay himself mentioned, we have clowns still looking for a bly after having been given a ticket. That is a culture change issue which is MUCH harder to overcome.
Lastly, drivers also have to take personal responsibility for their actions. We have to eradicate this ridiculous ‘5 and drive’ mentality that pervades our islands. Licensed premises also have a part to play. They know when their patrons are plastered and then get into their vehicles. Do your civic duty and contact 911. You may actually save a life.
I agree with what you say except for 2. None of the population at large will use it and it will close down in months, if not weeks.
Having UBER on Island could solve so many of the drinking and driving problems. Locals and tourists are fed up being ripped off by taxi drivers in the late evening for a very short ride.
Break the taxi cartel in 2023.
Crossover comment: RCIPS is hunting 3rd man but no name or photo available??
I hope that all have a safe and fun New Year’s Holiday.
PS. You don’t need alcohol and/or drugs to party.
You don’t need your car. Much more fun if it stays home.
You haven’t been in my car after a night out. 😉😉
You have fun at your church, we’ll do us.