Men injured in two violent New Year fights

Everglo Bar

(CNS): One man is in hospital in critical condition after an early morning fight on New Year’s eve at the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town. The altercation involved several men with machetes, according to a police press release. The injured man received multiple wounds and was taken to hospital by the emergency services. Meanwhile, two men involved in a knife fight at a house in West Bay on New Year’s Day were both injured and treated for various stab wounds.

After being discharged from the hospital, both men, one age 24 from West Bay and the other 32 from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in custody.

Anyone with information about either of these violent incidents is asked to contact the RCIPS at Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or on the website.