Dump deal won’t close this year as talks roll on

DEH staff work on a hot spot at the dump (file photo)

(CNS): The government’s controversial deal with the Dart Group for the conglomerate to take over the Cayman Islands’ waste management and develop a waste-to-energy facility is now not expected to close this year. Speaking in parliament in October, Premier Wayne Panton suggested that an agreement could be reached by the end of November. But a press release issued today, 1 December, said that “significant progress continues to be made” but the deal, known as ReGen, is not expected to close until early in 2023.

Panton, who, as the minister for sustainability, took direct responsibility for the project, said the negotiations were lengthy and complex. But he said that “discussions are proceeding at pace” and the government was working to keep down costs.

“Given the scale of this project, its national significance, the level of capital investment required and the proposed lifespan of the new system, both parties are committed to ensuring all details of the negotiations are considered as thoroughly as possible,” the premier said. “While this increases the length of discussions, I believe it is for the ultimate benefit of the country. Please know that my administration is working wherever possible to keep costs down in spite of global supply chain issues and procurement challenges.”

He continued, “Our goal is to ensure ReGen represents a financially viable, long-term solution for sustainable solid waste management for all three of our wonderful islands. I am confident in the long-term success of this project, and my administration is committed to seeing these negotiations through to their timely conclusion.”

Panton acknowledged community concern about Dart’s recent decision to end its glass recycling programme because the crusher is at the end of its useful life cycle. But he pointed out that the developer will be responsible for recycling when the project eventually gets underway

“Over the more than ten years since Dart procured its glass crushing machine, the rate of recycling in the Cayman Islands and the level of recycling infrastructure available to the public has increased,” he said. “We are grateful to Dart for providing this important service for more than a decade but we understand the public is disappointed in what they perceive to be a step backwards on the pathway to sustainable solid waste management. While we investigate potential interim solutions, we know ReGen represents the ultimate long-term plan for expanded and improved recycling infrastructure in the Cayman Islands.”

While the talks continue, Dart has achieved its main aim, which is to cap the existing landfill. The environmental impact assessment for the project restarted in September, which will offer a holistic understanding of how the ReGen facilities might affect the local environment and inform the final design and operational details, officials said. The Terms of Reference were agreed upon in 2021, so baseline environmental assessment studies have begun on air quality, emissions, hydrology, noise and vibration, and marine and terrestrial ecology.

When it is finished, the studies conducted as part of the EIA will form the basis of an environmental statement setting the parameters for the project’s environmental performance, its final design and construction to mitigate the negative impacts and the operational requirements of the facilities once commissioned. The environmental statement will also be subject to a public consultation period before it is finalised.

Dart President of Infrastructure Cameron Graham said the Dart Consortium and government share the commitment to complete negotiations and “deliver the new solid waste management facilities in a timely and responsible manner, as there is limited capacity on the current site for landfilling operations”. But even if everything goes to plan, this facility will not be operational until at least late 2026 or early 2027.

Graham said the company was waiting for the completion of the EIA, expected at the end of next year, before they begin the three-year construction of the new waste-to-energy facility, which he said will divert up to 95% of the waste from the landfill. The ReGen waste-to-energy facility is expected to have the capacity to produce 8MW of renewable energy, supporting the National Energy Policy target of 70% renewables by 2037.

The two-decade-long goal of successive governments to develop a WTE facility has been dogged by controversy. The first attempt at procurement for the project was won by American firm Wheelabrator in December 2010, but just a month later, then-premier McKeeva Bush arbitrarily cancelled the process and said that the project would go to Dart.

But Dart had taken part in that procurement, and according to the Central Tenders Committee, the body that oversaw large government procurements at the time, said it had scored the lowest points among all bidders. Given that Dart wanted to move the dump to Bodden Town, the idea met with fierce resistance from the community there.

As a result, the project stalled until 2013, when a PPM-led administration was returned to office on a commitment not to move the dump. Osbourne Bodden, who became the minister with responsibility for environmental health, restarted the process for a new bid based in George Town, firstly by contracting consultants to help shape the outline business case and then the project itself.

Eventually, after four more years, Dart, working in a consortium, became the preferred bidder for the full project.

But talks have taken more than five years. Just before the 2021 elections, the PPM administration signed a preliminary deal, which has been criticised by Panton for leaving so many issues unaddressed and by the auditor general for making significant commitments on the eve of a general election.