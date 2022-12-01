CAL breaks records as tourism numbers keep climbing

Cayman Airways at ORIA (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited exceeded pre-pandemic numbers for both total passenger count and passenger revenue in October, setting new records for the national airline, a release from CAL stated. And according to Department of Tourism statistics, between 1 January and 30 September, a total of 180,624 visitors arrived in the Cayman Islands. With CAL alone bringing in 31,000 in October, it is now clear that the Ministry of Tourism’s original target of 200,000 visitors for 2022 will be more than surpassed.

“Cayman Airways transported over 31,000 passengers in October – breaking above 30,000 for that month for the first time in our airline’s history,” said Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs. “Similarly, the passenger revenue numbers for October 2022 set a new record for CAL, exceeding the pre-pandemic numbers of October 2019 by 37%.”

Despite a slow start to the year, the airline saw growth in many markets following the complete reopening of Cayman’s borders in August 2022, Tibbetts noted. “Improvements to our schedule made earlier this year also resulted in robust on-time performance, and while high fuel and operating costs continue to weigh on the airline, the strong revenue performance is encouraging,” he said.

A sign that this high season is likely to be a record breaker, indicating the full recovery of Cayman’s tourism, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was “an amazing accomplishment” by the airline.

“Cayman Airways is a valued tourism partner and plays an integral role in growing and sustaining our tourism industry by connecting our islands to strategic international gateways,” he said. “We continue to see the value the airline brings by making it easy and convenient for visitors to enjoy our destination. I look forward to the Ministry of Tourism and Cayman Airways working more closely in the year ahead to continue expanding the tourism opportunities for our country.”

The ministry had originally targeted 200,000 passengers in total for 2022, amounting to 50% of last year’s numbers. But given that borders were only fully opened in August, it is now likely the minister’s revised speculative target of 250,000 arrivals will be surpassed after a very busy November for visitors and an anticipated busy December.

While the PACT Government had promised a review of cruise numbers in order to focus on quality over quantity, that appeared to go out the window this week when numbers of actual cruise arrivals also reached levels not seen since before the pandemic.

According to the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI), on Wednesday, five ships brought over 12,500 passengers, with an expected total for this week alone now of around 32,000 cruise visitors. Cruise numbers are expected to peak this month, with the potential for over 20,000 passengers arriving on 21 December.