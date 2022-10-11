Panton: PPM misled public over Dart dump deal

Location of ReGen, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton took aim at the PPM on Monday, saying the previous administration misled the public about the waste-management deal it signed with the Dart Group just weeks before the 2021 election. The PACT leader said that far from presenting a negotiated agreement, they signed “an agreement to make an agreement”. Panton said they had left many areas still to negotiate, and the “sheer number of issues left” that needed to be sorted before there could be a financial close came as a surprise.

In a statement to the parliament on the current state of the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ReGen project), he said that even recently, major omissions have emerged that have had to be addressed, illustrating how this was never a deal that was ready to move to construction when it was signed in March 2021, as the opposition has tried to claim.

Panton said that despite the many challenges, steady progress is being made towards a financial close, which is expected to happen next month. He said that the capping and remediation of the main mound at the George Town Landfill was nearing completion and work on the environmental impact assessment has now begun.

He said that while credit was due to the previous administration for their efforts in the project negotiations with Dart, the contract they signed ahead of the snap election was a long way from a done deal.

“The opposition has not painted an accurate picture when it comes to the level of work that remained to be done after their administration signed that agreement, amid much fanfare and self-congratulation, less than three weeks before the General Election in 2021,” Panton said.

“While there have been suggestions from the opposition that our PACT Government inherited a project where the negotiations were essentially completed and we just needed to get on with construction of the project, I want to make it absolutely clear that this simply was not the case,” the premier stated.

He said that “nothing could be further from the truth” and he was “surprised to discover just how many conditions precedent there were in the signed project agreement and the sheer number of issues, many of which were very significant and complex, that had been left to be negotiated”.

He said that in August 2021 the government’s legal advisors “shared a report that gave an overview of the outstanding items to financial close, the vast majority of which were showing as ‘not yet agreed’ and were significant issues to be addressed”. The report, he said, was 39 pages of outstanding issues.

Panton said that since taking over the project he has had to do a great deal of work to better understand how the project has changed since the deal was first announced five years ago and ensure it continues to meet the country’s needs.

The Office of the Auditor General, which was asked to review the project and provide initial insights as it stood when the project agreement was signed, found that it did not represent value for money and identified opportunities to address and try to mitigate this as the negotiations are being finalised.

“We are committed to taking every step that we can to address this concern and ensure that this incredibly important, and much-needed national project is a value-for-money proposition for the country, and meets our needs now and into the future,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost well in excess of $200 million. Once the project becomes operational, the government will pay a per ton unitary charge for the consortium to process the waste. “We expect the operational costs will also be partially offset by the sale of electricity generated by the waste-to-energy plant,” Panton said.

Negotiations are ongoing and proceeding at pace, Panton told parliament, adding that every effort was being made to ensure that the government achieves value for money. He promised further updates, but in the interim, he urged people to rethink their attitudes to waste, and to recycle and reduce the amount of waste they produce in the first place.

“We should all be rethinking what we consume, reducing what we throw away, reusing items wherever possible and recycling our glass, aluminium, and 1 and 2 plastics at the depots provided and serviced by the team at DEH,” he said.

“Reducing the waste we generate in the first instance, followed by reusing and recycling, are some of the most important tools we have to manage waste more sustainably now and going forward. We have to facilitate a paradigm shift in these islands that takes us back to the mindset previous generations embodied without necessarily realising it.”

Panton said that in the past everything that could be reused was because material possessions were few and far between and they were not taken for granted. He urged members of the public to be part of the solution, not the problem, and to take up the challenge of rethinking waste.