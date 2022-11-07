Dart stops glass recycling citing ‘safety’ concerns
(CNS): After ten years of crushing glass and using it in construction, the islands’ biggest developer has abruptly ceased recycling, citing unspecified safety concerns and ageing equipment. A sign at the Camana Bay recycling centre erected over the weekend stating that glass would no longer be recycled caused a stir on social media.
This means that Cayman’s woefully inadequate recycling programme is about to get even smaller, as the Department of Environmental Health has said the glass will now be going straight into the dump until another solution can be found.
Dart said the glass crushing programme, which began in 2012, has diverted thousands of glass containers from the landfill and has been used in fill and concrete across the group’s many development projects. But the industrial crusher it uses is now nearing the end of its life.
“After a decade of continuous use, the glass crusher is nearing the end of its productive life cycle,” a spokesperson from the organisation told CNS. “Operations at its current location are ceasing owing to safety concerns. We are currently exploring ways in which short-term operations can resume while long-term, larger glass recycling options are integrated into ReGen, the Cayman Islands Government’s National Solid Waste Management Strategy.”
While the safety concerns have not been spelt out, speculation that it related to CUC cutting power to the crusher as a result of the new airport connector works was refuted by both the power provider and the NRA. It is understood that the power line to the machine crosses a canal but this has always been the case and has not changed due to the new road.
The DEH issued a press release Monday telling people it would no longer accept glass for recycling at the various depots and that they should put glass into their regular garbage. Up until now, the DEH collected the glass deposited at all the recycling locations and took it to Dart’s glass crushing facility.
“Over the years we have worked in partnership with Dart in the processing of glass for recycling. We want to express our gratitude to this stakeholder as we seek alternative arrangements for the recycling of glass. The DEH currently doesn’t have the facilities to carry out this processing,” explained DEH Director Richard Simms.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Environmental Health, Health
Most of the glass come from dart sold beer and wine bottles but they can’t afford a new crusher!
Is there anyone left on island that still believes dart wants to improve things for caymanians?
So when exactly did Jacques Scott, Big Daddy’s and all the other locally owned liquor outlets (or any business for that matter) offer up any recycling options. Never!
Your pathetic Dart bashing is getting old. Give it a rest or seek some professional help.
Dart wants to increase usuagw if styrofoam and solo cups
so just store it in its own pile at the dump. when the solution is found they will be ready.
I looked into glass recycling about four years ago. At that time, and probably now, the closest place was Miami. Miami suffers no shortage of incoming product, and therefore there were fairly tight requirements. These were my findings:
1. We could send raw bottles, unsorted, and lose money on the cost of shipping them vs. the gain of sales.
2. Most recycling entities in Miami accept glass that is sorted, crushed to a specific degree, and bagged in special bags. This scenario would require a staging area — probably at the various dumps to sort the glass colour. Some recyclers prefer that the labels are removed. This scenario also requires industrial glass crushers and specific bags.
3. I could not discover a collection of variables which would allow us to break even, let alone a modest profit. We have to remember that the industrial recyclers in the U.S. have no shortage of pre-approved, packaged and incoming glass.
4. We will have to somehow go well outside of the traditional box to make this work.
5. My own personal opinion is that if Mr. Dart desires to be embraced by his adoptive territory, he might take a loss to make this work. This would be something good for all of us.
Life is short Mr. Dart. You can’t take it with you, but you might be able to tip the balance of judgement. I guess we will see, Sir, if our view of the afterlife is accurate.
Camana Bay really seems to have gone down hill a lot the last few years. Dart seems to care less and less and this just seems to be yet another example.
Dart the majority of what he wants now, as well as Cayman status, so what would he care about now?
Dart never cared. They are only interested in what will play to get what they really want. Always an angle.
Extremely poor planning – I’m sure they didn’t just wake up this morning and discover the machine was aging. What shockingly poor behavior from an organization that is likely already the single largest stressor on the island’s natural environment. Abysmal.
I could always see through this.
What a pane.
Get it?
Tantrum? Looks silly and quite beneath them.
Boss Dart and his crews of managers will straiten things out, don’t you little people worry about that. It will just get added onto the cost of making the new waste disposal plant!
Good thing Dart got all those Duty exemptions…….
Complete and utter failure by CIG.
Contrary to popular belief, DART and CIG (for the most part) remain separate entities.