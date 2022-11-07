Dart stops glass recycling citing ‘safety’ concerns

Sign at Camana Bay (from social media)

(CNS): After ten years of crushing glass and using it in construction, the islands’ biggest developer has abruptly ceased recycling, citing unspecified safety concerns and ageing equipment. A sign at the Camana Bay recycling centre erected over the weekend stating that glass would no longer be recycled caused a stir on social media.

This means that Cayman’s woefully inadequate recycling programme is about to get even smaller, as the Department of Environmental Health has said the glass will now be going straight into the dump until another solution can be found.

Dart said the glass crushing programme, which began in 2012, has diverted thousands of glass containers from the landfill and has been used in fill and concrete across the group’s many development projects. But the industrial crusher it uses is now nearing the end of its life.

“After a decade of continuous use, the glass crusher is nearing the end of its productive life cycle,” a spokesperson from the organisation told CNS. “Operations at its current location are ceasing owing to safety concerns. We are currently exploring ways in which short-term operations can resume while long-term, larger glass recycling options are integrated into ReGen, the Cayman Islands Government’s National Solid Waste Management Strategy.”

While the safety concerns have not been spelt out, speculation that it related to CUC cutting power to the crusher as a result of the new airport connector works was refuted by both the power provider and the NRA. It is understood that the power line to the machine crosses a canal but this has always been the case and has not changed due to the new road.

The DEH issued a press release Monday telling people it would no longer accept glass for recycling at the various depots and that they should put glass into their regular garbage. Up until now, the DEH collected the glass deposited at all the recycling locations and took it to Dart’s glass crushing facility.

“Over the years we have worked in partnership with Dart in the processing of glass for recycling. We want to express our gratitude to this stakeholder as we seek alternative arrangements for the recycling of glass. The DEH currently doesn’t have the facilities to carry out this processing,” explained DEH Director Richard Simms.