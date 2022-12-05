Cops begin Christmas crime, crashes crackdown

RCIPS officers on traffic duty

(CNS): The RCIPS annual Christmas crackdown on crime and road collisions is underway, which means more cops on the beat and more road checks. During Operation Winter Guardian, which started Thursday, there will be an increase in community foot patrols, high visibility mobile patrols and intensified road enforcement operations, supported by road safety education and awareness campaigns. The RCIPS said community police officers would be conducting evening foot patrols across residential communities and commercial areas.

Although there were three robberies on Friday evening, the increase in police patrols is meant to increase visibility and support to residents, business owners and shoppers throughout the Holiday Season. The RCIPS said officers from the special constabulary will be added to increase the presence of uniformed officers throughout the island, and members of the 2022 RCIPS Recruit Class will be working alongside traffic officers.

“The arrival of the festive season means more activity on our roads, in businesses and everywhere people gather to socialise, and so our holiday safety campaign is about ensuring public safety, providing reassurance, and deterring crime,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We conduct these activities throughout the year, but during this time period a more strategic approach is required. I would ask all members of the public to work with us by simply following the law and behaving responsibly as we continue to work to keep our communities safer.”

Road safety is a major part of the Holiday Safety Campaign, with the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit deploying high visibility patrols and traffic checkpoints. The aim is to reduce traffic collisions and increase road safety by cracking down on inconsiderate driving, distracted driving and speeding. Targeting drinking and driving remains the main focus, particularly since the legal alcohol limit for drivers has recently been lowered to 0.07%.

“We are reminding everyone to avoid driving if you plan to drink, as it is now even more likely that you will be over the legal limit if you do so,” said Inspector Andre Tahal, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “We know that social gatherings become more frequent during the festive season. However, drinking and driving is no less dangerous now than at any other time of the year. If you are drinking, make a plan that doesn’t involve driving.”

The RCIPS is also supporting the National Drug Council’s annual Arrive Alive 345 Campaign. This includes the Designated Driver Programme, where local restaurants and bars offer free soft drinks to designated drivers. The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am for all districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. The police are encouraging all drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

The police are also urging the public to be especially cautious of financial crime, which tends to increase during the holiday season as people do more online shopping and increase transactions using debit and credit cards. Always be sure to take appropriate precautions when engaging in these activities, and be sure to guard your financial information closely.