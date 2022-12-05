Trusted family friend jailed for molesting child

(CNS): A man (39) was jailed for four years on Friday, following his conviction earlier this year of several counts of indecent assault on a young teenage girl. The man was a long-time family friend whom the girl had known since she was small as he and his wife were close to her family and they regularly socialised and vacationed together. But when the child was a young teenager, he began touching her inappropriately when they were playing, and molested the child on several occasions over a period of eight months in 2020.

The girl was confused and unable to understand why the man was starting to behave this way after he began touching her on her breast and private parts through her clothes. Based on the things he said and her confusion, she did not tell anyone.

But on one occasion, as she was dressing in a bathroom, he entered the room and touched her while she was naked. A few weeks later, she told a friend and then eventually her parents, and the case was reported to the police.

The man was arrested in October 2020, but he was not charged until some time later. He denied the allegations when he was charged in court in March of this year.

Justice Cheryll Richards said that the man had groomed the girl in an effort to get her to accept his sexual advances. She said that he had been in a position of trust as he was like an uncle to the girl and her siblings. He and his wife had babysat the children, and for years he had done nothing to the little girl.

But the eventual betrayal had been very hard on the whole family. The young victim reported losing sleep and had wondered if she was mistaken or taking his behaviour the wrong way. Experts said the young girl would likely have been severely impacted by the assaults, and while she has strong support from her family, she will still need professional help to deal with the issue.

The man had admitted to one count but suggested it was inadvertent and had denied the rest. He claimed he was not sexually aroused by children and minimised the offending, according to the probation services. As she handed down the four-year sentence, Justice Richards said that he needed a sexual offender assessment while in prison as he must take responsibility for his actions and learn to exercise self-control if he is not to become a problematic sex offender.

The judge also made a sexual harm prevention order for five years to prevent him from being alone with children after his release from jail. However, it was suggested that the man, who is a foreigner with no ties to the community here, is likely to be deported on release.