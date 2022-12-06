NAU clients to get $150 Christmas bonus

(CNS): Anyone receiving the government’s permanent financial assistance through the Needs Assessment Unit will get an extra $150 on top of their monthly payment in December for additional support during the holiday period. André Ebanks, the minister responsible for social development, said, “Our government recognises that there are many vulnerable persons in our community who are either permanently disabled or older persons, or who served honourably as veterans and seafarers. We therefore wish to provide added support to lessen their burdens, all within the spirit of the holiday season.”