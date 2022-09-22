Bush claims harassment allegations are false

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Posting on a social media forum, Thursday morning, Speaker McKeeva Bush said the sexual harassment allegations against him are false and made comments likely to stir up further uncertainty over the future of the PACT government. The West Bay veteran MP still hadn’t officially resigned from his post at the time and despite reportedly telling Premier Wayne Panton that he would step aside in messages over the weekend as of noon today he remained firmly in the Speaker’s chair.

Commenting on the Facebook group Elections & Legislation Watch – Cayman Islands where the administrator called for a snap election Bush said that would “hurt the country” but he will allow a no confidence motion filed by the opposition yesterday to be heard and, “What members choose to do to defend themselves will be left to be seen,” he stated in the social media post.

In his comment responding to the Election and Legislation political commentary about the current situation, speculating that the PPM opposition has the votes to win their no confidence motion, Bush stated that the PPM’s motion had “…nothing to do with the false allegations against the speaker”. He also said the author’s post was “full of misconceptions” adding “a snap election is not called for” as it would “hurt the country.”

Bush’s situation and that of the government remained uncertain, Thursday, even though it would require a significant implosion of the PACT alliance for the opposition motion to succeed. But the Speaker himself also remained at the heart of the instability.

According to the letter Panton sent to Bush following the allegations that Bush had sexually harassed two female civil servants while intoxicated at an official cocktail party last week, he had until 5pm tomorrow, (Friday 23 September) to submit his resignation. However, there is no indication what Panton had planned to do should the Speaker choose to remain in office. Unless the Speaker goes voluntarily the only way he can be removed is through a vote of no confidence in his tenure by the whole parliament requiring at least 12 votes against him or the collapse of the government.

With the opposition having already filed a no confidence motion that Bush has said will go on the business paper that will take precedent over any potential no confidence vote in the Speaker himself creating further uncertainty surrounding the future of this government. To succeed the no confidence vote in PACT requires a two-thirds majority or thirteen members to support it. And unless he does resign Bush will not be able to debate or vote that motion.

While the premier, the governor and the opposition leader have all agreed Bush should vacate the Speaker’s chair as a result of his inappropriate behaviour last week, despite a police inquiry no official reports have been made by any of the women allegedly subjected to his drunken advances. And in the absence of any video evidence Bush is claiming his innocence and apparently reconsidering his decision to step down as his advantage, it now appears, is to remain in office.

CNS NOTE: Since this article was posted the original political commentary and the Speaker’s response has been removed please see Bush’s original post below: