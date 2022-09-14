Speaker accused of sexual harassment at CTO bash

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush was reportedly escorted off the premises of the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Tuesday evening after he was accused of sexually harassing two female government employees at a cocktail party hosted by the tourism ministry for the Caribbean Tourism Organization event. While there has been no confirmation from officials that Bush was the culprit, both the police and the premier’s office said they were aware of the allegations about the behaviour of a senior member of Parliament towards women present at the event.

CNS learned early this morning that it was the speaker and member for West Bay West who allegedly behaved inappropriately towards two women employed by different government departments during the course of the evening and had reportedly been asked to leave as a result.

Police have confirmed that they were aware of the accusations. “No formal complaint has yet been made to the RCIPS by either of the women concerned,” the police stated. “The RCIPS has commenced an investigation and will interview both women to ascertain whether a complaint/complaints are to be made.”

CNS reached out to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and Premier Wayne Panton for comment. Bryan, who is hosting the CTO event, has not yet responded but the premier has acknowledged the allegations.

“Although I was not in attendance at the tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a Member of Parliament,” Panton stated in an emailed message. “I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances it is not prudent for me to make further comment at this time.”

When Panton formed the government with Bush in April 2021, he had agreed to a number of conditions, including the immediate implementation of a Code of Conduct for all Parliamentarians, where any infractions would lead to immediate dismissal from their position. Bush also agreed to donate 10% of his monthly salary to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and to continue supporting women’s issues.

The conditions were set because of Bush’s conviction for assault in December 2020 in relation to a well-documented incident at a bar in Seven Mile Beach earlier that year. Bush, who was intoxicated at the time and had passed out on the premises., assaulted the female manager when she tried to assist him.

However, there is no indication that Bush has met any of the conditions. There is no evidence that he made any donations to the Crisis Centre or any other relevant charity. And almost 18 months after the election, there is not sign that the code of conduct for MPs will be on the statute books anytime soon. While the premier steered through the first-ever Ministerial Code of Conduct for Cabinet members in July last year, Bush is not a member of Cabinet.