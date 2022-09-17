Panton asks Bush to vacate speaker’s chair

Speaker McKeever Bush (left) and Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton wrote to McKeeva Bush (WBW) on Thursday, before flying to the UK for the Queen’s State Funeral, asking him to resign from his position as speaker following allegations that last Tuesday he sexually harassed at least two women at an official cocktail party while intoxicated. Panton said Bush had indicated his willingness to step aside but had not submitted his official resignation.

In a statement issued Saturday from London, Panton said he had intended to wait until next week, after the official period of mourning, but had been forced to address the issue as a result of claims made by Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. The premier said it was disappointing that some members of Parliament cannot show restraint.

“Prior to departing for London on Thursday afternoon, 15 September, I issued a strongly worded letter to the Speaker suggesting that he resign on, or before, Friday, 23 September 2022. Whilst a formal written resignation has not been given, I can confirm that I received several messages from Mr Bush on Friday morning stating multiple times his intention to resign as Speaker,” the premier said.

On Friday evening, Alric Lindsay, a close ally of Minister Jay Ebanks, writing on the digital media platform Loop, credited the agriculture minister with persuading Bush to step down and said that the veteran West Bay MP had agreed.

“While the police investigation is not yet complete, the allegations are serious. In this case, the first step is to relieve Mr Bush from his duties as Speaker,” Ebanks reportedly told Loop, adding, “Mr Bush understands this and has therefore agreed to step down as Speaker.”

Panton noted that he had planned to wait until after Bush had submitted his written resignation to the clerk of Parliament before issuing any further statement on this matter, given that he is in London for the Queen’s funeral.

“I am asking all Members of Parliament to please consider showing respect and conduct themselves in a dignified manner as we conclude the official mourning period’s final days. Now more than ever, let us honour the legacy of Her Late Majesty and be guided by her example of leadership, public service, humility, dignity and grace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bush was quoted in the Loop article as stating that he had considered his constituents, colleagues and family and would step aside, but the veteran politician took no responsibility for the situation. “Enough of this, enough and the accusations aren’t going to stop as long as I hold a post in government,” he is quoted as saying.

Bush has not been arrested or formally accused of any crime. But it was evident that the West Bay MP was both intoxicated and behaved inappropriately at the tourism ministry cocktail event at the Ritz-Carlton during the CTO Conference, attended by both dignitaries and press from around the Caribbean region.

Bush is currently in Honduras with Ebanks, engaging once again in government business, even though he is not a member of Cabinet or the PACT caucus. CNS has made two requests to the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PAHI) for details on why Bush has been travelling with the minister and we are still awaiting a response.

We have been able to confirm that chief officers are usually required to approve expenses for their ministers’ trips and approve the delegation. However, CNS has learned that, as speaker, Bush has control over his own travel expenses within the budget for what is now an independent Parliament, which, according to one official, is left to his own discretion.