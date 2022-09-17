Panton asks Bush to vacate speaker’s chair
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton wrote to McKeeva Bush (WBW) on Thursday, before flying to the UK for the Queen’s State Funeral, asking him to resign from his position as speaker following allegations that last Tuesday he sexually harassed at least two women at an official cocktail party while intoxicated. Panton said Bush had indicated his willingness to step aside but had not submitted his official resignation.
In a statement issued Saturday from London, Panton said he had intended to wait until next week, after the official period of mourning, but had been forced to address the issue as a result of claims made by Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. The premier said it was disappointing that some members of Parliament cannot show restraint.
“Prior to departing for London on Thursday afternoon, 15 September, I issued a strongly worded letter to the Speaker suggesting that he resign on, or before, Friday, 23 September 2022. Whilst a formal written resignation has not been given, I can confirm that I received several messages from Mr Bush on Friday morning stating multiple times his intention to resign as Speaker,” the premier said.
On Friday evening, Alric Lindsay, a close ally of Minister Jay Ebanks, writing on the digital media platform Loop, credited the agriculture minister with persuading Bush to step down and said that the veteran West Bay MP had agreed.
“While the police investigation is not yet complete, the allegations are serious. In this case, the first step is to relieve Mr Bush from his duties as Speaker,” Ebanks reportedly told Loop, adding, “Mr Bush understands this and has therefore agreed to step down as Speaker.”
Panton noted that he had planned to wait until after Bush had submitted his written resignation to the clerk of Parliament before issuing any further statement on this matter, given that he is in London for the Queen’s funeral.
“I am asking all Members of Parliament to please consider showing respect and conduct themselves in a dignified manner as we conclude the official mourning period’s final days. Now more than ever, let us honour the legacy of Her Late Majesty and be guided by her example of leadership, public service, humility, dignity and grace,” he added.
Meanwhile, Bush was quoted in the Loop article as stating that he had considered his constituents, colleagues and family and would step aside, but the veteran politician took no responsibility for the situation. “Enough of this, enough and the accusations aren’t going to stop as long as I hold a post in government,” he is quoted as saying.
Bush has not been arrested or formally accused of any crime. But it was evident that the West Bay MP was both intoxicated and behaved inappropriately at the tourism ministry cocktail event at the Ritz-Carlton during the CTO Conference, attended by both dignitaries and press from around the Caribbean region.
Bush is currently in Honduras with Ebanks, engaging once again in government business, even though he is not a member of Cabinet or the PACT caucus. CNS has made two requests to the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PAHI) for details on why Bush has been travelling with the minister and we are still awaiting a response.
We have been able to confirm that chief officers are usually required to approve expenses for their ministers’ trips and approve the delegation. However, CNS has learned that, as speaker, Bush has control over his own travel expenses within the budget for what is now an independent Parliament, which, according to one official, is left to his own discretion.
See the letter sent from the premier to Bush and the official statement from the premier below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
The fact that Jay chose to be big man and make Mac’s resignation announcement, screams volumes on this government as a fractured entity.
Lack of respect for the Premier , who clearly should have made the announcement, forewarns of a power struggle now in the open.
Using a nobody like Alric as an information conduit for major announcement of Government business, speaks clearly to underhand dealings.
Mac using our money to unashamedly go on a joy ride of no benefit to Cayman, confirms all we need to say as to the man’s character.
Bush needs to resign since he wasn’t fired. Jay needs to learn his place….big ego and loose lips.
Good on Panton. Now, let’s watch and see if the morally lost can make the right decision or if we have to kick the stupid idiot out.
About time Wayne finally showed some balls as Premier.
Will his PACT colleagues support this decisive act of leadership?
Crediting the Agriculture minister with persuading the Speaker to step down – it is partly through him why he became Speaker – as Jay brought him to the table and would only join Pact if they accepted Mac. So no praises needed for Jay to be honest.
Bush is a criminal. Any law that requires him to be treated with high respect, let alone be called Honorable, is a disgusting affront to the principles of democracy. That he appears to have committed the latest offense in a building where he previously owned condominiums, itself an edifice to his largesse, is ironic in the extreme. Perhaps the Attorney General can overlook his own cabinet status grant and offer some explanation of the circumstances that meets with highest principles of good governance and the rule of law? It doesn’t look (or smell) good, does it Governor, Commissioner, ACC, ….?
#Leggewasright
Bush also had an over-riding commission of one or two per cent on all condo sales. That stacks up.