Beauty queen in limbo ahead of assault trial

Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2022 Tiffany Conolly (from social media)

(CNS): Tiffany Conolly, from West Bay, who was crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe last month despite facing criminal charges for assault, will retain the title at least until the outcome of the trial in October, placing the beauty queen in limbo. However, the pageant committee has however said that she will not make any public appearances or give any interviews until further notice, even though the title carries with it the role of ambassador for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

The controversy surrounding Conolly (24) began before she won the contest. It is still not clear why she was allowed to remain in the pageant once the committee discovered the extent of the charges against her, but CNS has been able to confirm that Conolly misled the committee in the first instance about the seriousness of her legal troubles.

Nevertheless, she was charged in January and pleaded not guilty in Summary Court in March, well before the pageant took place in August, and then went on to win the title.

Conolly is accused of assaulting her former boyfriend, his father and a police officer, as well as damaging a car, following an altercation at her former lover’s home in West Bay last year.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has still not issued a statement about the situation, despite promising to do so last month. However, CNS understands that the committee has consulted the ministry throughout and followed the guidance given.

In the absence of any substantial comment from the ministry, it seems that the brief statement from the committee that Conolly will retain her crown at least until the case is resolved appears to have been sanctioned by the ministry.