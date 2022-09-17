Civil servants encouraged to report misconduct, says DG

Speaker McKeeva Bush and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, National Heroes Day Jan 2018

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has issued a release to stress that recent allegations that civil servants’ contracts restrict them from reporting “wrongdoing” are incorrect and public servants are allowed and encouraged to report concerns. The DG’s statement comes in the wake of allegations that Speaker McKeeva Bush sexually harassed at least two female civil servants at a cocktail party at the Ritz-Carlton on Tuesday evening.

“I am aware of recent media reports concerning allegations of assault by a member of Parliament against female civil servants who were attending an official event on 13 September,” Manderson said late Friday afternoon. “As head of the civil service, I wish to make it clear that we are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and protecting their rights, including their right to report wrongdoing. The civil service has zero tolerance for misconduct,” he added.

Reports of Bush’s inappropriate behaviour generated public conversations on Cayman Marl Road and across social media, as well as almost 400 comments (as of Friday evening) on CNS, with some of the discussion raising concern that the two women, who are both civil servants and were working at the event, would be discouraged from making a formal report because of the high office of the alleged perpetrator.

“The allegations of assault on 13 September are under RCIPS investigation, as confirmed by their statement on 14 September,” the DG stated. “I am therefore unable to comment further on the matter at this time. I will continue to exercise duty of care for all civil servants and will not abrogate my responsibility to provide a safe work environment where they feel cared for, protected and comfortable giving feedback including to senior leaders.”

It is still not clear if the police have interviewed the two public servants or any other women at the event who were alleged to have suffered inappropriate behaviour from Bush, who has been described as intoxicated by several witnesses.

While Bush has often been informally accused of this type of behaviour and was arrested in Florida for allegedly sexually harassing a waitress at a casino in Seminole, he was released soon afterwards and has never been charged or convicted of this offence.

However, he is still under a probation order related to a suspended sentence for assaulting the female manager of a Seven Mile Beach bar that Bush had gone to while very drunk. He had passed out on a pathway leading to the establishment, and when the manager attempted to assist him, he assaulted her. He was convicted in December 2020 after entering a guilty plea, despite making various public denials after the fact.

Earlier this week, the leader of the PPM said that he would be reserving any comment about this latest situation regarding Bush until after the period of national mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.