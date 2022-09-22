Engine trouble lands migrants in East End

(CNS): A boat carrying six men and one woman who were heading from Cuba to Honduras arrived in East End, off Morritts Tortuga Club at around 2:3am, Wednesday, 21 September after experiencing engine trouble, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has confirmed. This latest group of seven migrants disembarked the vessel and were processed yesterday in accordance with CBC’s established protocols. They join around 180 migrants currently in Grand Cayman awaiting repatriation or asylum.