CINWS warns of potential stormy weather

(CNS): Experts at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service are keeping a very close eye on the active tropical wave currently moving across the southeastern Caribbean and have issued a potential severe weather notice. The disturbance is forecast to move over the western Caribbean in the next five days and likely to become a tropical depression as it does. But regardless of development, the latest forecast information shows a high potential for this weather system to impact the Cayman Islands early next week.

Scattered thunderstorms, rough seas and gusty winds are likely from late on Sunday night. The experts said there still remains some uncertainty as to where the disturbance will go as it moves into our area around the western Caribbean and residents are urged to keep abreast of the updates on this system. The weather service and hazard management are monitoring the disturbance and will be providing regular updates on the potential impact.

Although upper-level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become more favorable as it moves closer to Cayman over the next couple of days. The system is moving west-northwestward and there is a 90% chance it will become a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

After a very quiet summer, the hurricane season has moved up a notch this month as we enter the peak period for the Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Fiona, a category 4 storm, was heading towards Bermuda and Tropical Storm Gaston was edging towards the Azures. In addition to the system heading towards the western Caribbean, two other disturbances, one off the coast of Africa and one in the eastern centre of the tropical Atlantic, made for a busy picture.