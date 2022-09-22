CINWS warns of potential stormy weather
(CNS): Experts at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service are keeping a very close eye on the active tropical wave currently moving across the southeastern Caribbean and have issued a potential severe weather notice. The disturbance is forecast to move over the western Caribbean in the next five days and likely to become a tropical depression as it does. But regardless of development, the latest forecast information shows a high potential for this weather system to impact the Cayman Islands early next week.
Scattered thunderstorms, rough seas and gusty winds are likely from late on Sunday night. The experts said there still remains some uncertainty as to where the disturbance will go as it moves into our area around the western Caribbean and residents are urged to keep abreast of the updates on this system. The weather service and hazard management are monitoring the disturbance and will be providing regular updates on the potential impact.
Although upper-level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become more favorable as it moves closer to Cayman over the next couple of days. The system is moving west-northwestward and there is a 90% chance it will become a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
After a very quiet summer, the hurricane season has moved up a notch this month as we enter the peak period for the Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Fiona, a category 4 storm, was heading towards Bermuda and Tropical Storm Gaston was edging towards the Azures. In addition to the system heading towards the western Caribbean, two other disturbances, one off the coast of Africa and one in the eastern centre of the tropical Atlantic, made for a busy picture.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
that’s it I’m making like a squirrel over to CostUless and stocking up on food, alcohol, KFC, bacon, lard, vibrator batteries and cucumbers before the storm hits. Word to the wise here it’s better to be boy scout prepared than be hungry cold hobo in the dark. Mark Twain quote.
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 To the batteries
I urge you to go native. Forget the batteries. Buy more cucumbers. Dual purpose groceries. Winning!
‘Experts’ at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service……????
its the cig civil service!!!!….god help us all.
50% chance of rain. 100% chance of morons panic buying.
For your sake, I hope and pray it doesn’t come any closer our way or hit us smack as a TS or Hurricane, because your of lack of sensibility and precaution you will be a pest to us “morons” who went “panic buying” to be prepared in the case we have to deal with a severe storm/hurricane in Cayman Islands. I’m guessing you never learnt a lesson from Ivan in 2004. God help us survive any severe weather and other people’s stupidity. In Jesus name I pray. Amen!