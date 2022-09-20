Governor ‘shocked’ by allegations against Bush

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife are greeted shortly after their arrival in the Cayman Islands in October 2018 by (L-R) Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, then premier Alden McLaughlin and House Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement on Tuesday to say that McKeeva Bush should resign as speaker of the House of Parliament following his inappropriate behaviour last week at an official cocktail party. Roper said he was shocked to see social media and press reports concerning Bush’s conduct and revealed that he had urged him to step down in private correspondence.

The opposition has also called for Bush to resign, giving the premier the support he needs for a successful no-confidence motion if Bush fails to submit a formal resignation by Friday.

Premier Wayne Panton issued a statement on Saturday, noting that he had written to Bush on Thursday asking him to resign following the allegations of sexual harassment at an official government event. The governor has now issued his own short statement on the matter.

“Like so many others in the community I was shocked to see social media and press reports concerning the conduct of Speaker Bush at a regional gathering of tourism ministers and officials,” he said. “These matters are currently the subject of a police investigation. I will therefore not comment further about these allegations.

“In the circumstances it is right that Mr Bush resign from his role as Speaker of Parliament as he has confirmed to the Premier. I had urged him to do so in private correspondence.”

Roper continued, “Inappropriate behaviour towards women should not be tolerated in any society. We all have a responsibility to call out this type of behaviour and support the victims. Our elected representatives have a responsibility and duty to uphold the highest standards of conduct and behaviour expected of everyone in public life.”

Meanwhile, the opposition has also called on Bush to resign, which should give the premier six additional votes if Bush fails to step down and he is forced to call a vote of no confidence. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said his thoughts and those of his colleagues were with the women who have suffered the alleged assaults.

“We must be clear that the behaviour alleged is never acceptable and those in positions of power have a duty to uphold the highest standards. In the circumstances, there is no alternative for Mr Bush but to resign his position as speaker,” said McTaggart. “My colleagues and I also lament that 16 months after he formed the PACT Government the premier has been unable to implement a Code of Conduct for all parliamentarians.”

However, it was Bush, as speaker of the newly independent parliament, who was responsible for steering that legislation through the House.

At the time this article was published Bush had not made any formal statement about his resignation, nor was there any indication from the premier’s office that he had resigned from his prestigious post.

It appears likely that Bush will vacate the speaker’s chair in the coming days but he will remain in parliament representing West Bay West as a back-bencher. As such, he will once again be free to debate and vote.