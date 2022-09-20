Governor ‘shocked’ by allegations against Bush
(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement on Tuesday to say that McKeeva Bush should resign as speaker of the House of Parliament following his inappropriate behaviour last week at an official cocktail party. Roper said he was shocked to see social media and press reports concerning Bush’s conduct and revealed that he had urged him to step down in private correspondence.
The opposition has also called for Bush to resign, giving the premier the support he needs for a successful no-confidence motion if Bush fails to submit a formal resignation by Friday.
Premier Wayne Panton issued a statement on Saturday, noting that he had written to Bush on Thursday asking him to resign following the allegations of sexual harassment at an official government event. The governor has now issued his own short statement on the matter.
“Like so many others in the community I was shocked to see social media and press reports concerning the conduct of Speaker Bush at a regional gathering of tourism ministers and officials,” he said. “These matters are currently the subject of a police investigation. I will therefore not comment further about these allegations.
“In the circumstances it is right that Mr Bush resign from his role as Speaker of Parliament as he has confirmed to the Premier. I had urged him to do so in private correspondence.”
Roper continued, “Inappropriate behaviour towards women should not be tolerated in any society. We all have a responsibility to call out this type of behaviour and support the victims. Our elected representatives have a responsibility and duty to uphold the highest standards of conduct and behaviour expected of everyone in public life.”
Meanwhile, the opposition has also called on Bush to resign, which should give the premier six additional votes if Bush fails to step down and he is forced to call a vote of no confidence. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said his thoughts and those of his colleagues were with the women who have suffered the alleged assaults.
“We must be clear that the behaviour alleged is never acceptable and those in positions of power have a duty to uphold the highest standards. In the circumstances, there is no alternative for Mr Bush but to resign his position as speaker,” said McTaggart. “My colleagues and I also lament that 16 months after he formed the PACT Government the premier has been unable to implement a Code of Conduct for all parliamentarians.”
However, it was Bush, as speaker of the newly independent parliament, who was responsible for steering that legislation through the House.
At the time this article was published Bush had not made any formal statement about his resignation, nor was there any indication from the premier’s office that he had resigned from his prestigious post.
It appears likely that Bush will vacate the speaker’s chair in the coming days but he will remain in parliament representing West Bay West as a back-bencher. As such, he will once again be free to debate and vote.
See statements by the governor, the premier and the leader of the opposition in the
CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Declaring himself to be shocked amounts to saying, “I’m the dumbest man in Cayman”.
In seriousness it is a terrible statement as we all know this is McKeeva’s nature. Roper should have said he was disappointed and saddened that Mac apparently didn’t learn from his last chance and that the issue should fully investigated, and that Bush should be dealt with accordingly.
Is this really so hard?
The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Roy McTaggart wrote:
“My colleagues and I also lament that 16 months after he formed the PACT Government the premier has been unable to implement a Code of Conduct for all parliamentarians”.
Whilst that is true, the PACT has implemented a Ministerial Code of Conduct (for Cabinet Ministers) and a Cabinet Manual.
On the other hand, despite calls for a Code of Conduct for Parliament by the Constitutional Commission, the PPM Government failed to implement a Code of Conduct for Parliament, which is inevitable that the PACT will achieve.
This is just the PPM using political posturing aimed at their own strategic goals, whilst being tainted with their usual hypocrisy as always.
When the previous issue with Speaker Bush happened last time, why didn’t the former Premier McLaughlin and the PPM (including Roy McTaggart) not call for his resignation or otherwise support the private member’s motion for a vote of no confidence that Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean were vigorously pursuing on the Opposition side of the aisle back then?
It is obvious that the PPM did not care then and they do not care now. What the PPM truly care about is power: plain and simple. PPM are not team players, they are arrogant and power hungry. And, when in power, the PPM acts like power drunk and promotes self-interests.
Why did the PPM, when they had 8 consecutive years in power, not implement both a Code of Conduct for Parliament and for Ministers in Cabinet?
And, given the PPM’s 8-year failure to do so, why is the Hon. Leader of the Opposition complaining about slightly over 16 months concerning the PACT?
Whilst it is agreed that a Code of Conduct should be implemented for Parliamentarians, this is something that is on the PACT’s agenda, but was never on the PPM’s to-do-list.
The Speaker MUST resign as his position is wholly now untenable!
He resigns as Speaker and it’s a real pity that the Constitution Order of 2009 did not contain a clause dealing with RECALLING an Elected member of Parliament. Cause I would spearhead that effort in his WBW constituency.
The trees keep voting for the axe because the axe said my handle is made from wood so I am one of you…
I’m shocked that he’s shocked. Wait, he was being sarcastic right? Tell me he was being sarcastic! That would be funny.
He needs to resign as a member of Parliament, for good , good bye! Not just speaker!
He in not honorable and a disgrace to this country.
I will tell you who is shocked we are shocked Roper that Mac has allowed you to remain here until March as it appears him and his minions are running things! Shocked! can you believe this man. We had some bad governors but you Mr Roper who has allowed Corruption and mistrust in Government is by far the worse ever your indifference to Caymanians is Shocking!
“Shocked”! Must be the only one who is! Predators don’t stop. Ever.
Yes. Like blaming a snake for striking. A snake will do what a snake is born to do. However, when it becomes a threat to your family, you have to root it out.
How can anyone be shocked…..it’s been going on for years and the POS is still in office, someone in Government grow a pair!! What an embarrassment, I am ashamed to be Caymanian!!
In other news, Governor “astonished at news in social media that bears defecate in the woods”. And from a man who was in charge of law and order in these islands at a time when the DPP successfully prosecuted this man for violently assaulting a woman when he was drunk. Appreciate he has to say something, and saying that he wants to await the investigation outcome looks awfully supportive in a #metoo era, but really? Shocked? Fool me once….
Dear Premier and Governor
are you familiar with the fable of the frog and the scorpion? What outcome did you realistically expect?
It would have been even worse if PPM were in power.
for those not familiar. “A scorpion wants to cross a river but cannot swim, so it asks a frog to carry it across. The frog hesitates, afraid that the scorpion might sting it, but the scorpion promises not to, pointing out that it would drown if it killed the frog in the middle of the river. The frog considers this argument sensible and agrees to transport the scorpion. Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog anyway, dooming them both. The dying frog asks the scorpion why it stung despite knowing the consequence, to which the scorpion replies: “I am sorry, but I couldn’t resist the urge. It’s in my nature.”[
And? Can you people stop talking about this and get this jerk out of here. I use the word jerk, because they would delete what I would really say about him.
Well, he’s the only one who is.
“We must be clear that the behaviour alleged is never acceptable and those in positions of power have a duty to uphold the highest standards”
We’re acting as though this is a first offence. Great model for the community. The McKeeva defense.
Apparently it only applies to harassment of woman. When it’s captured on video and reported through social media. Doesn’t apply to hate speech used against gays in parliament – that’s perfectly acceptable.
If anybody is truly shocked by anything that Mac says or does, then that person must be very naive. The man is an open book, and a disgrace. He should disappear from the public realm altogether.
Bush should go to jail. But unfortunately these women are Caymanians so they won’t press charges.
And even if they did – want to point to to the criminal offence committed that would warrant a jail sentence when you can throttle a woman on CCTV and beat her with a tray and get a suspended sentence? Or assault your girlfriend at a party in full view of other guests and get no conviction recorded? Or attack your pageant rivals and police officers and get no conviction recorded? Or attack your ex wife’s lover and get off scot free ( apart from the kicking you got from said lover). Cayman has a group of people who are special because of who they know or what they know.
How can the governor be shocked by this? This leopard doesn’t change his spots, if anything he grows more spots on his record.
Can we banish him from politics?
Love the composition of that photo – makes the Governor look like a dwarf, with the Caymanian trinity of DG, Premier and Speaker graciously receiving him.
Meanwhile in other news……a week and change has passed and absolutely F’all from Govt…..
Useless.
“Like so many others in the community…”oh come on. If you were honestly shocked, then you are not only remarkably naive but probably the only person in Cayman who was surprised that Mc may be caught up in a scandal involving drinking and inappropriate behavior to women.
Well he might have put for knighthood….you never know with this governor….whatever is best for London.
Knighthood is lost on some!!!
How is he “shocked”?! Really? Time he started doing his job and ensuring good governance.
He must be the only one shocked. The rest of us knew it was only a matter of time.
Anyone truly “shocked” by these allegations has clearly not been paying attention to this man’s history.