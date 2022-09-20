Brewing storm could head for Cayman Islands
(CNS): Both the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) are now monitoring an active tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the disturbance has an 80% chance of development over the next five days as it moves west-northwest over the Caribbean.
Based on the current forecast, this system could track within the proximity of the Cayman Islands by Monday, according to the CINWS.
Posting on social media, HMCI said it is still too early to predict the exact track or the intensity of the storm but urged residents to monitor the developments of this system and to stay tuned to updates from Hazard Management, the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Centre.
If the brewing weather system becomes a tropical storm, it will be only the seventh or eighth of the season so far and will take the name Gaston or Hermine depending on whether or not TD8, another weather system heading north in the Atlantic, forms into a tropical storm first.
Either way, residents are advised to keep a close eye on the development of this system through the National Weather Service and HCCI, and keep updated on what forecast changes will mean for the Cayman Islands.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Too much ungodliness in Parliament.
To keep getting daily updates, The Weatherman on YouTube gives the most accurate information for the Caribbean I have seen this season. This Channel focuses on ALL the islands not just Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.
THE WEATHERMAN on YouTube is worth the viewing each day. Subscribing will keep you ‘in the know’ all throughout the season.
I am in no affiliated with Brian Shields but I am so glad that I have him watching out for us and the rest of the Caribbean.
Good recommendation. Very focused on the Caribbean islands. I too recommend The Weatherman on YouTube.
my forecast is this Hermine storm will hit Cayman and cause a delay in Mac’s resignation then Mac will do such a great job helping out the community in their time of need that people forget Mac’s past actions and Mac stays in government. Almost like a Walt Disney movie
We will watch and see. The GFS and ECMWF are in general agreement, and if so should be watched carefully; it’s not unlike the path and conditions in which Paloma was poised to affect Grand Cayman, but ended up smashing the Sister Islands.
The Saharan Air Layer has been our friend, however it is not very strong right now. The same condition was present in November of 2008 with Paloma. Be safe everybody.
The path is nothing like Paloma, which came up from central America and went North. This is coming from the central Atlantic.
will the Radar be up or down?
I love that to react to this question you must hit a thumbs up or down. Very appropriate. 🙂 I would guess down. I hope there are not people on the full time payroll for a part time product.
Upside down would be my guess.