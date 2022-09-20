Brewing storm could head for Cayman Islands

(CNS): Both the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) are now monitoring an active tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the disturbance has an 80% chance of development over the next five days as it moves west-northwest over the Caribbean.

Based on the current forecast, this system could track within the proximity of the Cayman Islands by Monday, according to the CINWS.

Posting on social media, HMCI said it is still too early to predict the exact track or the intensity of the storm but urged residents to monitor the developments of this system and to stay tuned to updates from Hazard Management, the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Centre.

If the brewing weather system becomes a tropical storm, it will be only the seventh or eighth of the season so far and will take the name Gaston or Hermine depending on whether or not TD8, another weather system heading north in the Atlantic, forms into a tropical storm first.

Either way, residents are advised to keep a close eye on the development of this system through the National Weather Service and HCCI, and keep updated on what forecast changes will mean for the Cayman Islands.