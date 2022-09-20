Official mourning ends as the Queen is laid to rest

RCIPS officers in the UK for the Queen’s State Funderal

Det. Supt Lansdown and RCIPS Contingent

DS Daucea Scott among UK colleagues

(CNS): The people of the Cayman Islands joined others around the world to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at home and at special community screenings across all of the districts. Official Condolence books were available for the public to sign and the community also joined in a Radio Cayman live discussion on YouTube sharing stories. There was a National Moment of Silence at 12:30 Monday, when most radio stations and businesses fell silent for two minutes.

The state funeral was aired live on CIGTV and is still available to watch on various platforms, including the BBC. The well-rehearsed royal spectacle unfolded exactly as had been planned for years, and although a sombre affair, the occasion was steeped in pomp and pageantry following centuries-old traditions.

After ten days of mourning, the journey of the Queen’s coffin from Scotland and the full ceremony at Westminister Abbey on Monday, the monarch was finally laid to rest in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she was interred next to her husband, Prince Philip, in a private family ceremony.

Given the number of people at the main event in London, crowd control was an important part of it and a contingent of six RCIPS officers travelled to London for the funeral, where they took part in the parade along the route of the procession and assisted with crowd control and general policing duties at the event. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service representatives were led by Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, a former London Metropolitan Police Officer, and were selected from various departments across the service.

Governor Martyn Roper, who was invited to the funeral along with Premier Wayne Panton, said it was quite fitting that representatives from the RCIPS took part in the funeral proceedings. “RCIPS personnel joined representatives from police forces across the Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom in London. I, like others across our islands, are proud of their service at this historic event,” he said.

Posting on social media, the governor and premier both noted the historic occasion. Panton said, “Our country has been well represented in the UK.”