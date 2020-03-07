Panton finally quits PPM

Wayne Panton at the #sheissupported rally with Lorraine Ebanks

(CNS): The former financial services and environment minister, Wayne Panton, has walked away from the Progressives, despite being a founding member and financial backer of the party for many years. In a brief statement to CNS, Panton said that recent events had made a hard decision a lot easier. Often at odds with his former party colleagues in the past on a number of social justice issues, Panton has been a genuine advocate for the environment and the LGBT community.

CNS understands that his former Bodden Town colleague, Osbourne Bodden, has also left the party but CNS has been unable to make contact with the one time health minister to confirm his reasons for leaving. However, it is said to be related to the party’s support for the speaker remaining in office following last month’s events.

Panton, however, confirmed his decision to part ways with the party after the events surrounding the speaker’s involvement in a violent assault on a manager at a beach bar last month. He said that it was clear that he and the Progressives no longer shared the same values.

“It was time to accept that the we do not appear to share the same principles and values, sense of justice and perspective on what is best for the longer term interest of our country,” he told CNS. “Recent events which are very sad for the country have personally made a very difficult decision easier.”

Panton attended the #sheissupported rally last week. He also erected a sign in the PPM yard days after the incident and Speaker McKeeva Bush’s admissions that he had behaved badly. But like many, Panton sees the speaker’s failure to resign and Premier Alden McLaughlin’s support for Bush in allowing him to remain in the prestigious office while he takes some undefined leave of absence as unacceptable.

Panton has not said where this leaves his own political career. It is hard to imagine, however, that the former finance minister, who was one of the party’s few truly progressive and qualified politicians, stepping completely away from the political stage.

In a surprise upset in the 2017 general elections, Panton lost his seat by just 15 votes to Alva Suckoo, who had followed veteran MLA Anthony Eden in quitting the PPM over the issue of marriage equality and gay rights. Panton has never hidden his support for the LGBT community, which Suckoo used against Panton in the elections, a move that appealed to the conservative Christian opposition to gay rights in the constituency.

But the next generation of voters that have been registering over the last year may hold very different views from their grandparents. Many young people support marriage equality, are demanding environmental action, have real concerns about inequalities in the community and want to see competent, qualified leaders with integrity take office.