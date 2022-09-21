PPM seeks no-confidence vote in PACT
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has filed a no-confidence motion in the government, blaming what he said was Premier Wayne Panton’s lack of effective leadership and the belief that the Cabinet is split, opening up a political opportunity for the PPM to take power.
But the premier has dismissed the move, accusing the PPM of “plotting and scheming” while PACT is working to deliver results. The motion, which lists 14 reasons why the government should be voted out, was filed today with parliament, where McKeeva Bush remains as speaker since he has still not submitted his letter of resignation.
The PPM motion is seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew, and McTaggart said it is supported by the entire opposition. He said the government was “beset by controversies of its own making, mired in confusion and internal division, and incapable of effective action”, and the country could not afford “a government asleep at the wheel”.
He said there were members of the government who want to see the country progress and have reportedly discussed “their frustrations with the current leadership, or lack of leadership, and the general unease in their caucus”. McTaggart urged them to vote in favour of the motion and for a fresh start and a new government that would be led by the PPM.
“We hope responsible members of the government will be persuaded by the debate that we will put to Parliament …The Progressives, along with a coalition of the capable, can then look to form a government to take the country forward over the two and a half years that remain before the next general election,” he added.
McTaggart said that from the outset, the opposition had tried to be constructive and to offer ideas to a government “that lacked experience and had no coherent programme”. But effective government was proving impossible “due to a lack of leadership coming from the current premier and the apparent divisions within the Cabinet and government caucus”.
He said the cost-of-living crisis is escalating, families are facing considerable hardship and businesses are grappling with rocketing costs and a squeeze on profits, while forecasts suggest that Cayman’s economy will still not have recovered to its pre-pandemic level by the end of this year.
Hew said the failure to deliver results was compounded by ineffective governance. “We have seen ministers breaking the Code of Conduct that they themselves devised,” he said. “We have seen ministers making policy announcements that they have to walk back due to a lack of support from their colleagues and the public.”
He added, “In recent days, we have seen the divisions in the PACT Government revealed again, with both the premier and a minister claiming credit for supposedly getting Speaker Bush to agree to step down as speaker, and with the premier publicly reprimanding his minister for not showing restraint.”
Hew accused the premier and the government of doing little to assist the people, claiming that what they have done was only after being prodded by the opposition.
However, the government has rolled out a number of initiatives to help people through the current cost of living crisis, from a nationwide free school meals programme across the entire public school system to direct subsidies on power bills over the summer.
Hew also complained about the lack of sittings of parliament where MPs could tackle the various problems the country faces. “The country deserves better,” he said.
McTaggart said the country needs an alternative government that is ready to step in and take action. “Cayman is crying out for strong, capable leadership. Our people need action from the government to support them through the challenges ahead. The country needs action that only an experienced Progressives-led government can deliver,” he said in his bid to become premier.
He added that the convention in the government system demands that a motion on a lack of confidence in the government is a matter that should be dealt with expeditiously. “Such a motion places the government in an untenable position and a position of uncertainty. So, we expect this motion to be dealt with when the parliament next meets on 5 October.”
But the motion has first to be accepted by the speaker, an office still held by Bush at the time of publication. If it is accepted and placed on the business paper, it will then need two-thirds of MPs to support the vote to succeed. This means the six-member opposition group will need seven members from the government benches, including at least three Cabinet members, to cross the floor, which is very unlikely.
While the PACT Government, which is made up of 13 independents, may have some policy differences, the coalition is very unlikely to collapse in the face of a no-confidence motion. The premier, who was still in London on Wednesday when the motion was filed, dismissed the political move.
“The Progressive’s filing a motion of no confidence at this time, immediately after the Period of National Mourning and while the country is facing the threat of a hurricane, is not surprising. It is typical of the Progressives. They once again prioritise political power over the needs of the Caymanian people. While they are plotting and scheming, we are working to deliver results for the people and doing a good job of it,” Panton stated.
See the opposition leader’s statement in full and the motion in the CNS Library.
Category: Politics
I have no confidence in any of them.
But Wayne should look around his house for his big boy pants as this is getting ridiculous.
Marl road (the old one that Sandra doesn’t walk on) says there is going to be a coup by PACT members. Wayne will be kicked out and the new Premier will be female.
A good vote collecting weekend with the storm approaching, who would have thought MP’S would have time for this! Pollitricks…
If Alden and Roy had their way with the port project, the country would now be heading for bankruptcy.
PACT trolls are out in force to try to hold on to their crumb throwing leaders. PACT can’t get their act organized. Everything they do is completely disjointed and doesn’t benefit the country as a whole.
You have Chris using Wayne as a puppet and Kenneth doing anything he likes while destroying our National carrier.
Juliana is still lost and Jay, well he’s not sure what’s even happening because he’s never around.
Let’s have unity and make these islands better. It takes a combined effort but we can all say that we were all better off prior to this current government.
Give me a break you PPM jokers. Just squawk and toss a bone when they feel like it but really the target is Jamaican votes and to live the champagne lifestyle they become so accustomed too. It nah for Caymanians.
Our entire predicament is the result of a political class, which has given up on morality and simply pursues popularity at all costs.
They will blame everyone but themselves, they will never reflect, never look in the mirror, never admit the need for improvement.
Ultimately, our political class are a reflection of the people on the Island, they are us, and we are them.
Might be worth us all looking into the mirror and holding to account every single middle manager and above on this Island, and there are a lot of them, building their own little fiefdoms and kingdoms at the expense of hard-working, knowledgeable and experienced Caymanians and expats alike.
PACT imploding is causing poor Sandra to explode. Marl Road government coming crashing down. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Direct rule please. Let’s get some decent civil servants in charge to convert this place from a 3rd world back water to a real 1st world leader. Just like Hong Kong.
Must be some Mandarins twiddling their thumbs in Whitehall waiting for a pet project surely?
Some people busy trying to keep this government in power. In what world would anyone have Kenneth and Jay in cabinet with Mac as speaker? Wayne can be so much better than this.
He’s hiding his ability well.
Called it – my post of 5:23 yesterday.
Anonymous says:
20/09/2022 at 5:23 pm
A 2/3rds vote. Same number as to require a general election, which would coincidentally also remove the Speaker. Wayne to Roy – we need to get rid of Mac, he’s embarrassing. Says Roy – absolutely right, but whilst we are about it why dont we clear the decks and deal with the obvious problem that government ministers cant seem to agree with the Premier. Lets just have a fresh election (prior to which I’ll cut my own deal with Kenny, Chris, Jay, Juliana, Mac and Dwayne). Wayne – you cant do that, you need 2/3rds and I have the numbers. Roy – you sure about that? 12 ministerial appointments plus the Speakers chair to grant, think I may just find 6 to cross the floor, and Mac of course.
No confidence in any of them. They all have failed our country and our people. Caymanians have been struggling in our own Islands for far too long. They cater to the foreigners who come here. This is not an anti-expat post, we all have our place and purpose, however, locals should not be disenfranchised the way they have been.
But these are all multi generational Caymanians – only ones eligible to run, in the theory that only they can be trusted to protect Caymanians. Voted for by Caymanians. So what’s the solution? Going to need to change the pool of electoral candidates and/or the voting system if you want a different outcome.
Honestly…I agree I have no confidence in PACT at all, they haven’t done a damn thing they said they would. However, I have no confidence in PPM either as they did nothing while they were elected either. Sad times in Cayman. These old dogs need to retired.
Thank goodness, Sir Alden we need your excellent leadership urgently. You are our Premier for life!
How about the young dogs – they have been peeing on the carpet too.
Hey CNS – is it possible to throw up an anonymous poll for the public to vote? all that’s needed is total number of votes and percentage yes/no. No other information need be captured or reported. for example. it doesn’t matter how the vote is split between men or women or caymanian or not.
CNS: I can do one next week. Remind me on Tuesday in a comment and let me know What question you have in mind.
What an A-hole and power monger!
These people will stop at nothing to have power…ugh!
And what is politics about if not to get the power to carry out your political mandate ? Why are you crying about this ? This is democracy !
Well the purpose of democracy is to give people representation in government…..not for costly silly power plays by greedy, weak and desperate old men. Time for your meds Roy.
@7:39pm Power, like respect, should be earned and given by the people not usurped by unwanted politicians, who use whatever means possible to get power.
Except in Cayman political mandates don’t seem to be driven by ideas or ideology; driven by power – status, income and opportunity to milk the cow. I had thought Wayne would be a voice for change, and maybe deep down he is a man with ideas and the betterment of Cayman at heart, but he lost all that when he cut deals with the corrupt and the ruthless to get into power.
Yes ‘Democracy’ is the PPM failing to get enough people to form a government (in fact they lost sitting ministers in 2021) and them trying to take over the country anyway
Oh, hell no Roy and Alden! Both of you had your chance and we suffered 12 years under your tyranny.
What a pathetic way of trying to get power back into their hands again..They must really think that the people of this country are stupid.
Roy and Alden, go find a couple of chairs and sit down and STFU.
suffered?? You ok bobo, we’ve seen some of the biggest growth in the last 12 years, have enjoyed a huge amount of benefits and guidance under PPM under the watchful eye of God.
In 12 months of PACT, we’ve had a hurricane, another on the way, multiple deaths from covid and the worst egos and blatant lies I’ve ever experienced. God knows and sees all
Poor Roy and his little PPM’ers still trying…What a weak ass attempt to usurp power. They should be ashamed of themselves. Nobody except them and the few supporters they have left ever want to see them in charge of this country..
What a shambles.
PPM had three terms, that is sixteen years in charge including the last eight years with an overwhelming majority to carry out the very things they are now demanding be achieved in the last 16 months. This is the definition of hypocrisy and playing “politricks” by a group desperate for power to repay the all the favors and funding from special interests groups. It has become clear who really drives the agenda of the Progressives and to whom they remain answerable to.
Why have deliberately failed to tell the country they actually need thirteen members to agree with the motion of no confidence for it to carry? That requires seven Pact members to cross the floor. That seems highly unlikely at this time.
The reality is they only have six MP’s on the Opposition benches so this is not about achieving a change in government or removing PACT.
This is about creating the perception of political instability and testing the waters to see who in the PACT is as desperate for position and power as the PPM members. It’s rather embarrassing given the reality of the current political landscape.
This appears to nothing more than a PR stunt or even a poker game for the PPM who are playing with the emotions of the public and making a spectacle of themselves whilst bluffing after been given a losing hand in the aftermath of the April 2021 general elections.
Cayman deserves better.
What’s embarrassing is Kenneth and Jay, both clowns and dumb as stumps
You forget how close it was last time – it was only Wayne getting into bed with Mac that got him the Premiership. Look at the PACT composition and count how many switched sides. Roy is trying to out Wayne Wayne!
Let’s just face the truth. None of these people are equiped for the jobs they do, in any/either party. They don’t care about Cayman and its people. They only care about keeping these super-cushy jobs where they have to barely do any work, travel the world first class for free, and receive per year in earnings, benefits, pensions, and ‘bonuses’, what the rest of us can only dream of earning in a decade.
I’m utterly fed up and disillusioned with the whole lot of them now, just openly filling their pockets while the rest of us can’t afford to eat healthy foods, turn on our air con, or visit the doctor.
The only people who benefit from our governments recently, are the people who ‘serve’ on them and their friends and family.
Mctaggart please sir go sit down you are not ZOremier material. Sir Alden has used you like do many others fillingbya head up with visions of grandeur which you will never achieve.
Indeed you are a nice fella , jovial in a sense and accounting learned, but Premier no sah ya na Talawa!
Isent this around the time the plywood will be distributed by the Mp’s no mater what side? Let’s get cracking boys, the only work you do has begun!! Pathetic bunch
Roy. They are not perfect but they are spending a lot of time cleaning up a mess the PPM made. Cost of Living? What did you do other than keep salaries as low as you could while raising your own salaries and benefits, invite in thousands of minimum wage workers, drive up property prices out of reach of your people, grant permits and PR to everyone, destroy the education of generations, refuse to enforce laws, weaken the civil service, and destroy the career prospects of large numbers of Caymanians? All whilst refusing to hear from your own party members – let alone engage with the general public. I’ll take Wayne over the alternative, any day. Like him, I am a founder and former supporter of the PPM. Your party now disgusts me. It, and its principles, are a sordid lie.
For years the Cayman Islands have been a world financial centre brought to fruition by the financial community and in latter years with assistance from the CIG. Having said that the CIG have largely failed to communicate with the financial community when the drafting of laws has taken place.
Notwithstanding that our products and the financial community are held in high esteem by financial institutions.
The latest exhibition of our speaker with his previous exhibitions are not going unnoticed by investors and international financial institutions alike. He and others of his ilk must be stopped in their tracks to prevent further damage to our reputation.
I suggest our politicians take note of this. The financial business is highly competitive. The goose that lays the golden egg must not be ignored. For years many of us have wondered how long the goose will live. CIMA reaps the rewards and the CIG spends their income. It be hooves our government to save something for a rainy day. It is not “if” it is “when”.
I know one financial service that wasn’t held in high esteem after significant instances of fee abuse…..the reputation was however rebuilt by the likes of Ken Chris and others.
So let me get this straight.
The current Premier removed a pervert from parliament that the previous leader didn’t have the guts to do, so he called an early election, and we are now voting in no confidence?
Hypocrisy at its finest.
#PowerStruggles
Mac has not resigned
Mac has not gone anywhere
Removed? He has not resigned or been moved. Wayne only wrote a “strongly worded letter with a potential deadline”
What timing. All about Power and nothing about what is best for The Cayman Islands and their constituents. We have a mess to sort out with the Speaker of the House ,Mckeeva, and please don’t forget PPM brought him into the fold to form their Government.A Hurricane is coming and we are Mourning our Queen. Really PPM , try so show some love for our beloved Cayman Islands 🇰🇾.
these comments are ridiculous. go back to marl road please and listen to Wayne’s/Sandra’s rubbish.
They once again prioritise political power over the needs of the Caymanian people. While they are plotting and scheming, we are working to deliver results for the people and doing a good job of it,” Panton stated.
He better worry about his own people getting ready to cut his throat
I am disgusted by the lengths the PPM will go to secure power. Do they not realize that this entire act would be unnecessary if they actually exhibited care and concern for the people when they were in office?
what lengths babytoe? The lengths that CMR and PACT went to last year was quite honestly the most embarrassing pile of iguana dung I’ve ever seen. The country has still not recovered from that ugly, divisive event. Honestly, I’d be so happy to see PPM back in power, we might actually see some progress. Wayne, I like you, but your ministers are laughing at you behind your back. Cross to the other side, get rid of Mac as your passing present, and unite this country again.
The public should call for a vote of confidence against all 19 elected members and call for a re-election!! Enough said!!
Umm it’s “no confidence”
Sorry, the above should have read: “The public should call for a vote of no confidence against all 19 elected members and call for a re-election!! Enough said!!”