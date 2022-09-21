PPM seeks no-confidence vote in PACT

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses parliament

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has filed a no-confidence motion in the government, blaming what he said was Premier Wayne Panton’s lack of effective leadership and the belief that the Cabinet is split, opening up a political opportunity for the PPM to take power.

But the premier has dismissed the move, accusing the PPM of “plotting and scheming” while PACT is working to deliver results. The motion, which lists 14 reasons why the government should be voted out, was filed today with parliament, where McKeeva Bush remains as speaker since he has still not submitted his letter of resignation.

The PPM motion is seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew, and McTaggart said it is supported by the entire opposition. He said the government was “beset by controversies of its own making, mired in confusion and internal division, and incapable of effective action”, and the country could not afford “a government asleep at the wheel”.

He said there were members of the government who want to see the country progress and have reportedly discussed “their frustrations with the current leadership, or lack of leadership, and the general unease in their caucus”. McTaggart urged them to vote in favour of the motion and for a fresh start and a new government that would be led by the PPM.

“We hope responsible members of the government will be persuaded by the debate that we will put to Parliament …The Progressives, along with a coalition of the capable, can then look to form a government to take the country forward over the two and a half years that remain before the next general election,” he added.

McTaggart said that from the outset, the opposition had tried to be constructive and to offer ideas to a government “that lacked experience and had no coherent programme”. But effective government was proving impossible “due to a lack of leadership coming from the current premier and the apparent divisions within the Cabinet and government caucus”.

He said the cost-of-living crisis is escalating, families are facing considerable hardship and businesses are grappling with rocketing costs and a squeeze on profits, while forecasts suggest that Cayman’s economy will still not have recovered to its pre-pandemic level by the end of this year.

Hew said the failure to deliver results was compounded by ineffective governance. “We have seen ministers breaking the Code of Conduct that they themselves devised,” he said. “We have seen ministers making policy announcements that they have to walk back due to a lack of support from their colleagues and the public.”

He added, “In recent days, we have seen the divisions in the PACT Government revealed again, with both the premier and a minister claiming credit for supposedly getting Speaker Bush to agree to step down as speaker, and with the premier publicly reprimanding his minister for not showing restraint.”

Hew accused the premier and the government of doing little to assist the people, claiming that what they have done was only after being prodded by the opposition.

However, the government has rolled out a number of initiatives to help people through the current cost of living crisis, from a nationwide free school meals programme across the entire public school system to direct subsidies on power bills over the summer.

Hew also complained about the lack of sittings of parliament where MPs could tackle the various problems the country faces. “The country deserves better,” he said.

McTaggart said the country needs an alternative government that is ready to step in and take action. “Cayman is crying out for strong, capable leadership. Our people need action from the government to support them through the challenges ahead. The country needs action that only an experienced Progressives-led government can deliver,” he said in his bid to become premier.

He added that the convention in the government system demands that a motion on a lack of confidence in the government is a matter that should be dealt with expeditiously. “Such a motion places the government in an untenable position and a position of uncertainty. So, we expect this motion to be dealt with when the parliament next meets on 5 October.”

But the motion has first to be accepted by the speaker, an office still held by Bush at the time of publication. If it is accepted and placed on the business paper, it will then need two-thirds of MPs to support the vote to succeed. This means the six-member opposition group will need seven members from the government benches, including at least three Cabinet members, to cross the floor, which is very unlikely.

While the PACT Government, which is made up of 13 independents, may have some policy differences, the coalition is very unlikely to collapse in the face of a no-confidence motion. The premier, who was still in London on Wednesday when the motion was filed, dismissed the political move.

“The Progressive’s filing a motion of no confidence at this time, immediately after the Period of National Mourning and while the country is facing the threat of a hurricane, is not surprising. It is typical of the Progressives. They once again prioritise political power over the needs of the Caymanian people. While they are plotting and scheming, we are working to deliver results for the people and doing a good job of it,” Panton stated.