PPM works on policies as PACT faces instability

PPM Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement is in the process of building the policy platform first unveiled in its manifesto during the 2021 General Elections, when the party’s coalition government was ousted from office. The PPM marks its 20th anniversary this month, having formed in 2002 after Kurt Tibbetts was ousted as the leader of government business, as the head of government was called then, and replaced by McKeeva Bush. Two decades on, the political landscape looks just as unstable, with Bush once again at the heart of political controversy.

Although the Progressive manifesto failed to return enough MPs after the 2021 election to allow Roy McTaggart, the party’s third leader, to form a government, in a video address to mark the anniversary he nevertheless sounded an optimistic tone for the future of the party, hoping that the development of the new policies will carry the PPM back into office whenever the next election may be.

In 2001 Kurt Tibbetts was deposed as LOGB in a political coup and replaced by McKeeva Bush as head of the newly formed United Democratic Party (UDP), which was the first political party of the Cayman Islands. The PPM was formed in response, with Tibbetts as the first party leader. So far, the PPM has been the only constant political entity that could be called a party in the traditional sense.

When it launched in early September 2002 at a town hall meeting in Bodden Town, its elected members were all in opposition but the party went on to win the next election in 2005 and then led two coalition governments in 2013 and 2017.

McTaggart said that, despite once again being in opposition, their desire to help the Cayman Islands progress and improve remains as strong as ever. He said the founding members “understood that our Islands deserved and needed a new kind of organised politics that could create stable and effective governments capable of meeting the demands of the modern world. That need has not changed.”

The opposition leader said he looked forward with confidence because the Progressives’ time in opposition allows them to rebuild, engage with the people and develop the policy platform.

“At the last election, we presented a manifesto of new ideas for the environment, economic diversification, and social progress — and we will build on these,” he said. “We will continue arguing for Progressives’ policy positions and positive change that benefits our Islands and our people.”

The PPM is understood to already be preparing for the next election, just 18 months after the last one. The party is identifying candidates for all 19 seats in an effort to win outright and avoid the horsetrading challenges that have marked the last three elections.

Twenty years on from the coup that gave rise to the UDP and the PPM, Bush remains front and centre in local politics. And once again he is in the middle of a scandal of his own making where sexual harassment allegations have been made against him.

He is also in the midst of shifting internal political alliances that appear to have formed within PACT, as well as being instrumental in fuelling emerging policy differences, largely between Planning Minister Jay Ebanks and Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability.

At the time of the publication of this article, there has been no official indication that Bush has submitted his resignation from the speaker’s chair in relation to this latest scandal, suggesting the very real possibility that, despite pressure from the premier, the governor and some of his Cabinet colleagues, Bush may not go without a fight.

The increasingly obvious differences within the current PACT Government, compounded by the fallout from Bush’s recent inappropriate behaviour, means the political landscape today is just as unstable as it was two decades ago.