Flow facing fine after overcharging local businesses

Flow branch at the Countryside Shopping Centre

(CNS): Hundreds of local businesses have been overcharged by telecommunications company FLOW, according to OfReg. The utilities regulator is still investigating the pricing practices of the communication service provider owned by Cable & Wireless but said in a release issued Wednesday that it has been able to confirm that Flow overcharged all its fixed-line business customers from January 2019 onwards by applying an unapproved rate increase from CI$30 to CI$35 per month.

OfReg said that restrictions in Flow’s operating licence at the time included the legal requirement to submit proposed rate increases to the regulator for review and approval, but this was not done and Flow has admitted to the infraction.

“At this point in the investigation, Flow has admitted that it failed to comply with a licence condition to

seek OfReg’s approval prior to applying the increased rate, which has resulted in its business customers being overcharged by CI$4.99 per month,” OfReg officials stated in the release.

The regulator said that to protect customers and promote competition in the marketplace, any change in rate charges, increases or decreases, must be justified to the regulator in advance. Flow should have provided evidence to OfReg to support the need for a hike in the price of this service.

“OfReg has issued Flow with an Administrative Fine Notice in relation to the contraventions, a process

which affords Flow an opportunity to provide a formal response to the allegations,” officials said, but they have not yet released the amount of the fine. Once Flow has responded to the regulator, the office will issue a decision of its ultimate findings, which will include any appropriate penalties.

“OfReg will also consider other appropriate directives to be issued to Flow. The final determination and agreed course of action will be published by OfReg, as soon as it is available,” the regulator explained.

CNS asked if that notice includes a preliminary sum and details on how customers could be compensated for the additional CI$60 they have been charged each year since Flow rolled out the unauthorised rate hike, but the regulator said they were unable to offer any more details until the review is complete.

We have also contacted Cable & Wireless for comment and we are awaiting a response.