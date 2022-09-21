Flow facing fine after overcharging local businesses
(CNS): Hundreds of local businesses have been overcharged by telecommunications company FLOW, according to OfReg. The utilities regulator is still investigating the pricing practices of the communication service provider owned by Cable & Wireless but said in a release issued Wednesday that it has been able to confirm that Flow overcharged all its fixed-line business customers from January 2019 onwards by applying an unapproved rate increase from CI$30 to CI$35 per month.
OfReg said that restrictions in Flow’s operating licence at the time included the legal requirement to submit proposed rate increases to the regulator for review and approval, but this was not done and Flow has admitted to the infraction.
“At this point in the investigation, Flow has admitted that it failed to comply with a licence condition to
seek OfReg’s approval prior to applying the increased rate, which has resulted in its business customers being overcharged by CI$4.99 per month,” OfReg officials stated in the release.
The regulator said that to protect customers and promote competition in the marketplace, any change in rate charges, increases or decreases, must be justified to the regulator in advance. Flow should have provided evidence to OfReg to support the need for a hike in the price of this service.
“OfReg has issued Flow with an Administrative Fine Notice in relation to the contraventions, a process
which affords Flow an opportunity to provide a formal response to the allegations,” officials said, but they have not yet released the amount of the fine. Once Flow has responded to the regulator, the office will issue a decision of its ultimate findings, which will include any appropriate penalties.
“OfReg will also consider other appropriate directives to be issued to Flow. The final determination and agreed course of action will be published by OfReg, as soon as it is available,” the regulator explained.
CNS asked if that notice includes a preliminary sum and details on how customers could be compensated for the additional CI$60 they have been charged each year since Flow rolled out the unauthorised rate hike, but the regulator said they were unable to offer any more details until the review is complete.
We have also contacted Cable & Wireless for comment and we are awaiting a response.
Flow’s “customer service” is all outsourced to Jamaica where they don’t have a clue about any problems existing with service in Cayman. They have erected a firewall around all senior personnel in Cayman so it is impossible to complain to anyone here about a local problem. For example who is in charge of Flow TV locally as it has many problems, but they cannot be addressed as there’s nobody to complain to. This company has an appalling record of arrogance and has no respect for it’s customers.
Even as low as you think FLOW is still 100x better than Dutty Cell who never pay people they so low they got to use a ladder to kiss a snake @$$ just like the logistics provider all crooked bast@#$%
Not only business customers. This happened to me to and they refused to explain why.
I always said the name should change from Flow to Drip!! Grateful for the service but needs to improve.
Can’t wait to be done with them!
Can they also refund us, as well as paying a fine to ofreg?
Dreadful company. Through and through. Absolute clown show.
They had their PR lady one the radio saying they were all about Customer Service..!
Well lady, first you have to answer your effing phone, and if that ever happens,…
Then when your girls , in Jamaica, have finished reading from their silly script, they pass you to someone else…
If someone else answers the phone, you have to listen to them reading from their sill script, before passing you on and so on…
FFS get your act together…IN CAYMAN.
Flow needs to be placed under close and long term supervision by the regulator. Their billing and customer service practices leave a lot to be desired. They billed me for services that I never had and simply did not respond to repeated emails requesting that the amounts be reversed. They also started to charge a ADSL modem rental fee when the modem was purchased at full price. They also lie about service availability and have people waiting for over a year for services that they never provide. Also, when you call their service dispatch centre to find out why it is taking so long to provision a service that has been paid for the Flow agent will forget to put the call on hold and you can hear them in the background laughing amongst themselves that you are calling and calling again and not getting any actual service. They will also go on their laptop and show you that services is available in your area only to have an actual technician show up to install the service and say that the service is not available. There needs to be some accountability but it looks like all of the executives are busy patting themselves on the back and putting out misleading marketing campaigns.
Possibly one of the worst companies on Island, with the most useless staff and poor customer service anywhere on the planet.
How could this happen in the private sector.
Flow is awful. Get a starlink. worst customer service ever.
My personal phone bill has gone up by $30 dollars. When I asked I was told that I went over my data useage, HOWEVER, I signed up for the unlimited data package…how is that possible??
They’ve been robbing me for years
The telecoms businesses here suck. I’m not talking about prices, or even the service itself, but the customer service experience is TERRIBLE.
FFS, can one of these businesses understand how good customer service works? if so, they’d mop up all the business.
I can’t say just how much HATE I have for Flow. They are crooks through and through and the level of customer service is SO BAD it can’t even be measured. I would be embarrassed to work for such a bad company. I haven’t moved all of my services away from them just yet, but I have made some moves and will move the rest by year end.
Flow, DO better for the sake of the few customers you still have!
Now I know why FLOW called me about new plans available.
I want to see the flow-internal signoff on the price hike!
this is not news. we knew this for years