Dolphin park pays out US$500k so far in injury claim

Dolphin Discovery, West Bay

(CNS): A customer who was skewered in the eye by a piece of rusty rebar jutting from a wall at Dolphin Discovery has been awarded US$500,000 in damages so far but could be getting even more following his successful claim against the park. John McDow (39), who is from the US state of Georgia but was a resident here at the time, was injured when he visited the dolphinarium in West Bay in 2017.

His full claim has not yet been assessed but this month he was awarded a second payment of $150,000 by the Cayman Islands courts. According to court documents, the park owners made a voluntary payment of $350,000 last April, a year after the company partially admitted responsibility for McDow’s injuries.

The total value of his damages award will finally be determined at a further hearing based on the injuries he has sustained and their long-term impact, as well as his medical costs and loss of earnings.

McDow needed complex surgery for his eye injury and has since suffered a number of other complications, including severe headaches, which he said in his claim had undermined his ability to work. The main challenge for his future job prospects is that he can no longer spend long periods of time using computers.

Even though the final award has not been settled, the law provides for interim payments to cover medical costs or other expenses, and because McDow is struggling to work, he is seeking to buy a business to give him an income.

Having heard the claim for an interim payment in June, Justice Alastair Walters ordered a further payment of US$150,000, noting that he was being conservative and that the final payment would likely be higher.