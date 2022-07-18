Health minister down with COVID-19 as cases climb

Health Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner is the latest member of Cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. The MP for Prospect took a lateral flow test at home Monday morning and is now isolating as she waits for the result of a PCR test to confirm the positive test result, according to a brief release from the premier’s office. Turner is mildly symptomatic and will remain in quarantine for the next seven days.

Premier Wayne Panton, who has recovered from his own recent bout of COVID, wished her a speedy recovery on behalf of himself and their colleagues.

Turner joins at least 884 active cases, according to the numbers released by Public Health on Friday. However, the actual number of people infected is believed to be much higher as Cayman appears to be going through yet another wave of infections fuelled by the current Omicron variants circulating in the community and the recent removal of restrictions. There are nine people currently in hospital being treated for COVID.

Public Health is now battling to keep track of infection levels, as testing dropped significantly after the requirement was dropped in order to travel.