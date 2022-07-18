Health minister down with COVID-19 as cases climb

| 18/07/2022 | 31 Comments
Health Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner is the latest member of Cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. The MP for Prospect took a lateral flow test at home Monday morning and is now isolating as she waits for the result of a PCR test to confirm the positive test result, according to a brief release from the premier’s office. Turner is mildly symptomatic and will remain in quarantine for the next seven days.

Premier Wayne Panton, who has recovered from his own recent bout of COVID, wished her a speedy recovery on behalf of himself and their colleagues.

Turner joins at least 884 active cases, according to the numbers released by Public Health on Friday. However, the actual number of people infected is believed to be much higher as Cayman appears to be going through yet another wave of infections fuelled by the current Omicron variants circulating in the community and the recent removal of restrictions. There are nine people currently in hospital being treated for COVID.

Public Health is now battling to keep track of infection levels, as testing dropped significantly after the requirement was dropped in order to travel.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Health, Medical

Comments (31)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 5:54 pm

    And there will be hundreds more cases after the shenanigans on Saturday night. But less than 15% of those cases will be reported as our brilliant ass government is relying on people reporting an LFT positive, and we know honesty won’t be happening.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 4:26 pm

    I’m having flashbacks of a press briefing when she “went in” on all of us careless people. Now she has Covid right after her Govt lifts mandates and opens up in the face of the worst variant to date.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 4:03 pm

    Wait, sunglasses don’t shield from Coronavirus? Weird!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 2:48 pm

    Minister Turner wishing you life and health and a speedy recovery.

    8
    5
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 2:08 pm

    My brain can’t process the contradictions we living with, everyone running their own way. Cases are climbing, Govt removed restrictions, mass gatherings at Camana Bay this weekend and Public Health claiming their battling to keep a track of infection levels. I guess I should be used to it 🤯

    22
    12
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 3:23 pm

      its called living with an endemic disease that can’t be contained. if you are so fearful…go hide away and protect yourself.
      the rest of us are living our livse and will not tolerate anymore lockdowns to normal life.

      25
      7
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        18/07/2022 at 4:37 pm

        The rest of you care not for others well-being and safety as long as you enjoy yourselves. Selfish, entitled, ignorant and without empathy.

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        18/07/2022 at 4:53 pm

        Getting really sick every couple months is quite a bit different from normal life. Indifference may evolve a future variant where we may have to contemplate the memory of how we bubbled up. Hope we we don’t have to, but we uniquely understand that it can be contained if we need to.

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        18/07/2022 at 5:08 pm

        Its called being lied to by the buisness types about a virus that can be controlled with masks, isolations and testing, much like we did over a year ago.

        Verified news agencies have reported over and over that this variant is much more transmissable, but we are told by agencies and selfish types like you to abandon precautions so you can “live your life”

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        18/07/2022 at 5:14 pm

        Yeah but 3:23, if I do go and hide away and protect myself against a disease that can’t be contained I get ridiculed & ostracised by not being ‘the rest of us’ – now I’m really confused, you’re not helping much in the same form as what I was trying to convey 🤷🏼‍♀️🙃

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:45 pm

      It’s called the flu. We have to live with this one like the rest of the 1500 strains.

      Reply
  6. Orrie Merren says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:59 pm

    Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery, Minister Turner.

    13
    10
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:56 pm

    Perhaps now she will wear her mask when on healthcare facilities?

    32
    3
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:53 pm

    Yawn. Everyone has it, will have it, already had it, etc. Time to move on. This is like reporting when someone gets a cold or flu. She will be fine. No amount of masking, mandates or other restrictions will make a difference.

    35
    17
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:38 pm

      There are people who don’t want it. Covid is a hit and miss. some people will get it worse than others. I don’t see shy masks can’t be worn. Yea we have to live with it but qhen you have a staff of 20 and 9 are down with covid it becomes a problem don’t you think

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:38 pm

      Citations needed or this is rubbish

      Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:41 pm

    i’m sure she can talk herself better and talk down to and demean the nasty little bug.

    25
    3
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:34 pm

    said it before… no-one in cayman, who is relatively healthy, under 70, who is vaxxed, will die from covid.

    20
    19
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:05 pm

      You need serious help, majority dislike your comments but you repeat the same line over and over. Most people know what Einstein said about repeating and expecting different results.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:40 pm

      1 34pm. Are you a doctor or scientist. do you really think you can predict that. many healthy young people got sick and in fact died

      Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 1:32 pm

    Question: After 7 days isolation, do I need to test myself to see if still positive? I’m vaxxed and boosted.

    I am getting conflicting information.

    Thanks!

    12
    4
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 2:44 pm

      Even if you don’t legally have to keep isolating, if you’re still positive you should probably stay home out of courtesy to other people.

      15
      6
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/07/2022 at 4:03 pm

      Since June 30, exit tests are no longer required after 6 days isolation for fully vaccinated. Those are the rules, but what is clinically advised is somewhat at odds now. Some employers can’t reconcile the two. Ideally, if your LFT is still testing positive, even faint positive, one should voluntarily continue to isolate until it’s negative. Also, per CDC, a courteous extra conservative measure is to continue to wear a KN95 mask for 10 days after “recovering”, esp when around others indoors. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html

      Reply
  12. lil Bobo in East End says:
    18/07/2022 at 12:52 pm

    I have heard it can be very bad when larger people come down with the ‘rona.

    Prayers for the minister

    34
    9
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 12:22 pm

    We’re all going to get Covid just like we will get the cold and flu. No amount of masking, vaccines or social distancing will hamper these viruses due to how infective they are. I wish Mrs. Turner a speedy recovery.

    34
    13
    Reply
    • Beaumont Zodecloun says:
      18/07/2022 at 2:12 pm

      I agreed with you, but with this caveat: Before Covid-19, I would avoid sick people, and I used a lot of hand cleaner.

      I rarely got a cold or a flu. I didn’t wear a mask, but was fastidious about cleaning my hands. Prior to Covid, I was practicing ‘social distancing’ before it was a thing. It works. I think it is obvious when we are talking about a very contagious virus, that to maintain a distance is to decrease the probability of viral transmission.

      Masks mostly protects us all from the wearer of the mask, hence the reason doctors historically wore them to decrease the opportunity of infectious spread of bacteria and other contaminants from the doctor. Still, I guarantee you that if you are shopping in the store and somebody near you starts hacking and coughing, you will momentarily wish for your mask, even as you move away from them.

      16
      8
      Reply
  14. Risky says:
    18/07/2022 at 12:20 pm

    “Remember to remove your mask to avoid Covid”

    7
    24
    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    18/07/2022 at 11:55 am

    Don’t care anymore. Is the monkeypox here yet?

    19
    22
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»