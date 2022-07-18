Health minister down with COVID-19 as cases climb
(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner is the latest member of Cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. The MP for Prospect took a lateral flow test at home Monday morning and is now isolating as she waits for the result of a PCR test to confirm the positive test result, according to a brief release from the premier’s office. Turner is mildly symptomatic and will remain in quarantine for the next seven days.
Premier Wayne Panton, who has recovered from his own recent bout of COVID, wished her a speedy recovery on behalf of himself and their colleagues.
Turner joins at least 884 active cases, according to the numbers released by Public Health on Friday. However, the actual number of people infected is believed to be much higher as Cayman appears to be going through yet another wave of infections fuelled by the current Omicron variants circulating in the community and the recent removal of restrictions. There are nine people currently in hospital being treated for COVID.
Public Health is now battling to keep track of infection levels, as testing dropped significantly after the requirement was dropped in order to travel.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
And there will be hundreds more cases after the shenanigans on Saturday night. But less than 15% of those cases will be reported as our brilliant ass government is relying on people reporting an LFT positive, and we know honesty won’t be happening.
I’m having flashbacks of a press briefing when she “went in” on all of us careless people. Now she has Covid right after her Govt lifts mandates and opens up in the face of the worst variant to date.
Wait, sunglasses don’t shield from Coronavirus? Weird!
Minister Turner wishing you life and health and a speedy recovery.
My brain can’t process the contradictions we living with, everyone running their own way. Cases are climbing, Govt removed restrictions, mass gatherings at Camana Bay this weekend and Public Health claiming their battling to keep a track of infection levels. I guess I should be used to it 🤯
its called living with an endemic disease that can’t be contained. if you are so fearful…go hide away and protect yourself.
the rest of us are living our livse and will not tolerate anymore lockdowns to normal life.
The rest of you care not for others well-being and safety as long as you enjoy yourselves. Selfish, entitled, ignorant and without empathy.
Getting really sick every couple months is quite a bit different from normal life. Indifference may evolve a future variant where we may have to contemplate the memory of how we bubbled up. Hope we we don’t have to, but we uniquely understand that it can be contained if we need to.
Its called being lied to by the buisness types about a virus that can be controlled with masks, isolations and testing, much like we did over a year ago.
Verified news agencies have reported over and over that this variant is much more transmissable, but we are told by agencies and selfish types like you to abandon precautions so you can “live your life”
Yeah but 3:23, if I do go and hide away and protect myself against a disease that can’t be contained I get ridiculed & ostracised by not being ‘the rest of us’ – now I’m really confused, you’re not helping much in the same form as what I was trying to convey 🤷🏼♀️🙃
It’s called the flu. We have to live with this one like the rest of the 1500 strains.
Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery, Minister Turner.
Perhaps now she will wear her mask when on healthcare facilities?
Yawn. Everyone has it, will have it, already had it, etc. Time to move on. This is like reporting when someone gets a cold or flu. She will be fine. No amount of masking, mandates or other restrictions will make a difference.
There are people who don’t want it. Covid is a hit and miss. some people will get it worse than others. I don’t see shy masks can’t be worn. Yea we have to live with it but qhen you have a staff of 20 and 9 are down with covid it becomes a problem don’t you think
Citations needed or this is rubbish
i’m sure she can talk herself better and talk down to and demean the nasty little bug.
said it before… no-one in cayman, who is relatively healthy, under 70, who is vaxxed, will die from covid.
You need serious help, majority dislike your comments but you repeat the same line over and over. Most people know what Einstein said about repeating and expecting different results.
1 34pm. Are you a doctor or scientist. do you really think you can predict that. many healthy young people got sick and in fact died
Question: After 7 days isolation, do I need to test myself to see if still positive? I’m vaxxed and boosted.
I am getting conflicting information.
Thanks!
Even if you don’t legally have to keep isolating, if you’re still positive you should probably stay home out of courtesy to other people.
Since June 30, exit tests are no longer required after 6 days isolation for fully vaccinated. Those are the rules, but what is clinically advised is somewhat at odds now. Some employers can’t reconcile the two. Ideally, if your LFT is still testing positive, even faint positive, one should voluntarily continue to isolate until it’s negative. Also, per CDC, a courteous extra conservative measure is to continue to wear a KN95 mask for 10 days after “recovering”, esp when around others indoors. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
I have heard it can be very bad when larger people come down with the ‘rona.
Prayers for the minister
We’re all going to get Covid just like we will get the cold and flu. No amount of masking, vaccines or social distancing will hamper these viruses due to how infective they are. I wish Mrs. Turner a speedy recovery.
I agreed with you, but with this caveat: Before Covid-19, I would avoid sick people, and I used a lot of hand cleaner.
I rarely got a cold or a flu. I didn’t wear a mask, but was fastidious about cleaning my hands. Prior to Covid, I was practicing ‘social distancing’ before it was a thing. It works. I think it is obvious when we are talking about a very contagious virus, that to maintain a distance is to decrease the probability of viral transmission.
Masks mostly protects us all from the wearer of the mask, hence the reason doctors historically wore them to decrease the opportunity of infectious spread of bacteria and other contaminants from the doctor. Still, I guarantee you that if you are shopping in the store and somebody near you starts hacking and coughing, you will momentarily wish for your mask, even as you move away from them.
“Remember to remove your mask to avoid Covid”
Only in Cayman.
Don’t care anymore. Is the monkeypox here yet?
Why do you think it is important for us to know about your noncaring? Serious question.
Cayman is filled to the brim with these borderline non-empathetic idiots