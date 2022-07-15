CBC continues to struggle to manage migrants at Fairbanks

HM Prison Fairbanks immigration detention centre

(CNS): Cuban migrants being held at the Customs and Border Control immigration centre at Fairbanks have been trying to escape, as frustrations mount at the overcrowded facility. CBC is currently holding around 180 migrants at various locations, including some who are believed to be in the community. Officials said that a tense situation had developed earlier on Friday and repairs have been made to the perimeter fence.

“CBC continues to work with their partner agencies, including Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) to manage the situation and maintain security,” officials said in very short release.