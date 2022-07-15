Audit firm count Friday out for the summer

(CNS): Grant Thornton Cayman Islands has given all of its staff the option to take every Friday off throughout July and August. Given that many auditors and financial service professionals experience burnout after the busy period, the firm said in a press release announcing this summer’s four-day working week that it wanted to ensure its employees take extra time off to focus on what matters most and maintain both their physical and mental wellness.

“I am very excited to see the new summer four-day working week policy come to life,” said Adrianna Christian, the senior HR manager for the firm. “It will allow for additional time to pursue a passion, spend more time with loved ones, travel, or simply relax. Our people have worked extremely hard over the past few months and truly deserve the time to take a step back and improve their work-life balance, which will naturally lead to an improvement in well-being.”

Managing Partner Dara Keogh said that both the physical and mental health of staff is of integral importance to the firm. “Our people make us different and it’s the individuality and diversity of our team that strengthens us,” she said.

While this is the first year that staff in the local offices of Grant Thorton have had these additional days off in the summer, a spokesperson told CNS that the firm’s offices in the US and the UK have implemented similar policies, which have been successful. Any potential cost is mitigated by the firm’s ability to attract and retain high-quality people because of a happy work environment, the spokesperson added.

The firm said that so far the announcement has been very welcome. One accountant described the introduction of Summer Fridays as a “fantastic initiative”, especially coming after a busy period in the financial services sector.