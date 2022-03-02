Civil service still failing to manage the people’s cash

Government Administration Building

(CNS): The auditor general has once again called out the public sector management on its continued failure to implement recommendations made by her office and the Public Accounts Committee for better management of the people’s money. In the latest report, which followed up on past findings going back as far as 2017, Sue Winspear said it was disappointing that they had still not addressed issues identified in some cases as long as seven years ago, such as a policy to properly manage duty concessions.

“I have assessed the Government’s progress with implementing the recommendations in the Major Capital Projects reports as limited,” Winspear said. She explained that while the Public Works Department has made some progress, the government has still not developed a long-term capital investment plan to help ensure that investment is affordable and the country’s long-term financial sustainability is maintained.

“The Ministry of Finance has still not developed a long-term capital investment plan despite a number of major capital projects underway or in the pipeline and the intention to borrow to pay for many of these,” she warned.

“We also recommended that the Government should ensure that it has specialist expertise to properly manage contracts for Public Private Partnerships. In March 2021, the government signed a waste management contract worth over half of a billion dollars without such expertise, threatening the likelihood of obtaining value for money from that contract,” the auditor general added.

Winspear said the government’s progress with implementing the recommendations in the Major Capital Projects report was poor and only three of 13 recommendations had been implemented.

Meanwhile, she also raised concerns about the failure of management to deal with the issues her office raised about customs, where only six out of 20 recommendations had been addressed.

“It is disappointing that the recommendation to strengthen project management of the ongoing IT project has not been implemented, and the latest estimated cost of the project is now $1.4 million against an original estimate of $277,000,” Winspear said.

Since 2015 her office has consistently recommended that the government develop a comprehensive concessions policy, but seven years on it is still giving tax breaks to developers. “Concessions continue to be inconsistently awarded and the underlying conditions, for example, employing Caymanians, are not being monitored so it is unclear if they are being met,” she said.

Winspear was a little kinder to the public servants in the education ministry than those in the finance ministry, as she said they had made good progress with her recommendations in the School Education report, despite the COVID pandemic.

“The Ministry of Education now records and monitors truancies, which has informed a policy to reduce truancy rates in public schools,” she said. “It has also developed a policy for identification, assessment and additional support for students with special education needs,” she said, though she noted the continued absence of an overarching education strategy.

“A clear, overall strategic direction is key to better educational outcomes for students. I strongly encourage the Ministry to finalise this as soon as possible,” she said.

In the face of yet another damning indictment of the situation relating to the management of the people’s money from Winspear’s office, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he welcomed the auditor general’s observations about the progress but a significant amount of work remains to be accomplished.

Manderson said he has tasked his office to improve the quality and timeliness of responses to the auditor general’s reports in general. He has also committed to the PAC to improve the timeliness of the submissions of government minutes for tabling in Parliament and to address any outstanding government minutes.

Charles Clifford, the director of Customs and Border Control, claimed his department had made good progress on the recommendations, despite the clear findings in Winspears updated report that it has not. Clifford said that the CBC’s Five Year Strategic Plan 2022 – 2026 transitioning to an Intelligence-Led Risk Management Culture would help with the implementation of the outstanding recommendations in the report.

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson said the finance ministry will coordinate the publication of information on major capital expenditure in the government’s Quarterly Report.

“Major capital expenditure represents a significant portion of the government’s annual budget, and this will improve transparency and enhance accountability to the public. We are committed to continually improving the quality of financial information to support decision making at all levels of Government,” he said.