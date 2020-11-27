CIG gave up CI$2.85M duty on FIN project

Work continues on the FIN development project

(CNS): Developers behind a controversial luxury condominium project on South Church Street in George Town were given a 100% waiver of import duties up to a value of CI$2.85 million on all items relating to its construction and operation, according to documents released by the finance ministry. The period for the concession agreement with FIN Company Limited has been extended several times and is currently valid until the end of this year.

A request for duty waivers on two boats and a trailer valued at around US$750,000 and for further cuts on furniture were declined, though some planning fees have also been waived, according to the records released to CNS following an FOI request.

The residential project is being promoted to high net worth individuals and as an investment or a means to secure residency and not part of the tourism product, so it is less likely than a hotel or holiday condo project to have significant long term benefits to the wider public.

FIN Grand Cayman has already stirred up public concerns over the environmental impact of the oceanfront development on the marine environment as well as the plans for a lagoon-style pool, which will require the removal of the ironshore. Work to prepare the area began on that recently, even though the Department of Environment said this week that the developers still need to submit some reports to them related to the conditions of the project’s planning approval process before the ironshore work can commence.

The correspondence that was released to CNS shows that the generous duty concessions are based on the condition that the developers employ at least 60% Caymanian workers on the site, either directly or indirectly through sub-contractors.

CNS has contacted WORC and we are awaiting a response from the team there regarding the compliance with that condition.

Meanwhile, CNS is also waiting on further documentation from the finance ministry relating to other development projects that have received concessions, as the FOI request we made for details on the concessions government has given away since 2017 has been outstanding for over two months.

We have also requested an internal review of a refusal to release a single word of records kept in relation to concessions given to four other developers during this current administration. The ministry said that all four of those projects were subject to confidentiality clauses and have refused to release any documents relating to them based on advice from the legal department.

However, given that any concession handed out to developers is a loss to the public purse, CNS believes that the people should be able to see what those concessions are and for which development, and whether or not the project offers potential benefit to the community. We believe that this would enable the public to judge whether government has made the right decision regarding the public’s money.