CIG gave up CI$2.85M duty on FIN project
(CNS): Developers behind a controversial luxury condominium project on South Church Street in George Town were given a 100% waiver of import duties up to a value of CI$2.85 million on all items relating to its construction and operation, according to documents released by the finance ministry. The period for the concession agreement with FIN Company Limited has been extended several times and is currently valid until the end of this year.
A request for duty waivers on two boats and a trailer valued at around US$750,000 and for further cuts on furniture were declined, though some planning fees have also been waived, according to the records released to CNS following an FOI request.
The residential project is being promoted to high net worth individuals and as an investment or a means to secure residency and not part of the tourism product, so it is less likely than a hotel or holiday condo project to have significant long term benefits to the wider public.
FIN Grand Cayman has already stirred up public concerns over the environmental impact of the oceanfront development on the marine environment as well as the plans for a lagoon-style pool, which will require the removal of the ironshore. Work to prepare the area began on that recently, even though the Department of Environment said this week that the developers still need to submit some reports to them related to the conditions of the project’s planning approval process before the ironshore work can commence.
The correspondence that was released to CNS shows that the generous duty concessions are based on the condition that the developers employ at least 60% Caymanian workers on the site, either directly or indirectly through sub-contractors.
CNS has contacted WORC and we are awaiting a response from the team there regarding the compliance with that condition.
Meanwhile, CNS is also waiting on further documentation from the finance ministry relating to other development projects that have received concessions, as the FOI request we made for details on the concessions government has given away since 2017 has been outstanding for over two months.
We have also requested an internal review of a refusal to release a single word of records kept in relation to concessions given to four other developers during this current administration. The ministry said that all four of those projects were subject to confidentiality clauses and have refused to release any documents relating to them based on advice from the legal department.
However, given that any concession handed out to developers is a loss to the public purse, CNS believes that the people should be able to see what those concessions are and for which development, and whether or not the project offers potential benefit to the community. We believe that this would enable the public to judge whether government has made the right decision regarding the public’s money.
See the FIN documents in the CNS Library
No, I am not okay with my money going into this development that will not benefit me or my children or the community now, or in the future. I say knock the building down…
May 2021 can’t come soon enough. We need a government that is not going to hide things from the people that are supposed to be their bosses.
CNS – what are de other developers getting in concessions? Davenpourt? Dart Corporationn?
CNS: We’ll post the details on the concessions as soon as we have them.
to make money you got to give a little. bottom line here is that the constrcution of this development and its ongoing life-cycle costing will benefit cayman many times more than the few million it ‘lost’ in duty.
How?
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Why does the government ever agree to keep any of these concessions secret? I mean so long as the developer gets his big freebie, why would he care if it was public? Oh wait, it’s the government that wants to keep the giveaway secret. Question: can the government avoid the freedom of information rules by unilaterally putting a confidentiality clause in a concession? Seems like they could do that with anything.
Yet, the poor man has to pay these duties – if he would like to build a roof over his head.
This Government is just ridiculous!
Sadly, Cayman’s fair weather environmentalists value “cordial working relationships” over their own gut convictions, and these crooks bet on that and win. National Trust, DOE, and any of our resident Billionaire philanthropists could easily file the injunction to stop work, or even trigger a formal inquest into years of suspect decision making at the wholly-unaccountable PLA. No body is being hauled in front of any committee to explain their behavior, let alone defend themselves against the prospect of institutionalized conspiracy, and criminal jail time. Locking up whistleblowers like Sandra Hill seems to be the priority!
On what basis could the National Trust file an injunction?
We had no right to be heard on the original planning application because we are not a neighbouring landowner. We have no standing to police or enforce the terms of the planning conditions. We have no right to interfere in a private development.
Speaking as the legal advisor to the Trust, I’d be delighted if you could let me know what right the Trust had or has to prevent this development.
That building is an ugly monstrocity, and barely even fits on the plot of land, and is on one the most narrow, busy road in Cayman. you have to wonder about how it passed through the CPA, except we all know.
It was so dangerous for pedestrians, runners and cyclists.
When you see a fin, there is usually a shark just beneath the surface.
Wonder if any of our politicians have been given perks by FIN? Remember Mac received a unit in the Ritz after they were allowed to build 10 storeys high.
That is an outrageous suggestion! Were that true our robust law enforcers would have undertaken a detailed investigation! What kind of third world shithole do you think we are? We have standards!
It’s cute that you all think these concessions are limited to developers.
Sick and tired of this “buy up land and property for points” to get PR. All that does is drive up prices for locals by artificially increasing demand. Might as well charge a flat fee for points instead to reduce demand for land.
What about the generational Caymanians leaving school who can’t afford land anywhere West of East End?
Check the owners’ register, lol.
So if CIG gives up $2.8m up front but gets stamp duty of 7.5% of the sales price of $3m per unit ($225k) in the long run the government gets their incentives repaid and the economy gets lots of construction activity. It is how a lot of business is conducted worldwide. There maybe reasons why the project should not have been approved but in the long run the incentives provided by the government is an investment that will pay off. Those people who criticize this decision should examine their own sucess and evaluate their own business strategy more often.
Since the project is not yet finished the individuals or firms that have units there under contract is not public knowledge. It would not surprise me if government official,elected officials or CPA Board members have contracts to invest in units there. Just speculation but I would guess it is likely.
How much is the development going to inject into this economy?
Stamp duty every time a unit is sold but that’s about it.
CIG strikes again.
And such a hideous ghastly building, totally out of place looming over North Church Street! I wish it had been built right opposite Al Thompson’s Addams Family mansion just along the road…oh, but wait, he would never have allowed that to happen.
Why? This isn’t a hotel. It will not generate nightly room tax. That 2.8m would come in real handy right about now. Morons running the country!
It would be good to know where Ezzard stands on uncontrolled development so I will know how to vote next election
I think I’ve said this before, but going to say it again, I am 100% in favour of Government supporting development, a lot of development wouldn’t get off the ground if all the risk is taken by the developer. BUT, when Government gifts duty concessions they are taking some of that risk and should get some of the rewards. If a development is successful then either Government has subsidized the cost of each unit, or given the developer a greater profit. Yes there is stamp duty paid by the next buyers, but that could be years away, and paid by everyone anyway. There is nothing contributed to paying for new roads, or schools or anything, that’s all on Government, or us, whilst the developer gets all the profit. If they take all the risk, no problem, get a duty concession…pay it back + some profit!
The developer could start by fixing the road they have destroyed right at the entrance to this hideous eye-sore.
“the generous duty concessions are based on the condition that the developers employ at least 60% Caymanian workers on the site, either directly or indirectly through sub-contractors.”
And who exactly is checking that this is done which by the way, coming from 30 years in the construction industry, is impossible to find this many Caymanians with training or expertise in this industry (thanks to govt lack of recognizing vocational training) at the rate of development going on here!
Just another example why the entire government should be voted out!
These are dollars given away to insiders that could have been used for better roads, schools, recreation and greenspace.
Vote the bums out!
Voted out and replaced by whom, Rodney? Name one government of the last 30 years that hasn’t caved in to developers in the same way as this one.
Who is the developer? If you follow the money trail it will lead you to all the answers sought!
The developer of the Ritz, so same again, and a prominent local real estate developer I believe.
SMH nothing changes. So when I want to build my house I should apply for a duty waiver then…..
It would be great if CNS or Govt through FOI or just transparency would give a list of ALL concessions to developers since 2000.
I believe its the peoples’ right to know just how much has been given away under the “value for money” justifications that has left us defunded on infrastructural and low cost housing needs while “building the economy” aka ridiculously increasing the cost of living here to where we have an environment catering to multi million dollar home/vacation owners while thousands of locals are quickly drifting into needing assistance for basic needs.
CNS: Right now, we’re having a hard enough time getting all the concessions from 2017. But we agree they should be public.
so how much has it contributed to the local economy??
Wow, just wow! Vote these clowns out people. Also, what’s happening with the developers dolphin prison without the stupid tourists who frequent these types of s***t holes?
How much of this is made back in other ways like stamp duty? Or does the public purse make a loss just to get a building being built and money changing hands around the project and after its completion?
Developments like these got through before Govt closed the loophole on stamp duty for value based on units vs a “share” of the land/property (further defunding government revenue) and even after extending this stamp duty concession another year because the developers cried and whined about losing sales (which only benefit them and the real estate agents), its my understanding that these same developers – NCB, Crighton, Edgewater and sadly even Dart are continuing to push our government to keep these stamp duty loopholes open. Makes you wonder how much they really value Cayman outside of their own personal profits.
It only looks like it smells, right?
Maybe it only smells like it looks…
Can we please have some transparency?