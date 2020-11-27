Free bus hits the road in George Town

George Town Shuttle Service logo

(CNS): Government is launching a free hop-on-hop-off shuttle bus service, which will hit the roads of George Town on Monday. The new service, described as an effort to reduce traffic in the capital and cut carbon emissions, will run daily on a continuous loop from Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm. The aim is to reduce cars making short trips and tackle parking issues in the town. Those targetted include individuals who work in or visit the central George Town area either for business or general errands. Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Joey Hew, said the shuttle service will have a number of short and long term benefits.

“It will assist many of our residents, particularly our older persons who often struggle to get around George Town,” he said. “In the longer term, we hope that the shuttle service will support Cayman’s energy efficiency goals through a reduction in emissions. If the shuttle service proves to be successful, we aim to expand the service and make it a permanent fixture for Grand Cayman.”

Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine said the service will make getting around central George Town much easier and economical for all.

“When devising the service, we wanted to ensure we that helped the tourism sector, which is still suffering as a result of the pandemic,” she said. “We have made use of existing tour buses to support those in the tourism industry who are unemployed. The spacious, air-conditioned buses will mean a comfortable and stress-free journey for passengers carrying out their daily errands.”

But as tourism returns, she said, the tour buses will be replaced with electric buses to further reduce emissions and stay true to the energy efficiency goals of the initiative.

George Town Manager Colin Lumsden welcomed the service, which aligns with the revitalisation initiative. “With current traffic issues, we are taking a multifaceted approach to the development of George Town, so having a reliable shuttle service in and around the revitalisation area will allow residents the option to move around the town easier. Work continues on the design and development of George Town’s existing infrastructure, which includes new road redesigns and upgrades along with a focus on the pedestrianising of the central business district,” he added.

The shuttles will be branded for passengers to recognise, and all passengers will be required to wear masks.

See the full shuttle service route and stops here:

Route 1

Government Administration Building (GAB) – Elgin Avenue

Farmers’ Market – Huldah Avenue

Credit Union – Huldah Avenue

Pines – Pines Drive

Rear of Hospital – Pines Drive

Front of Hospital – Health Service Authority

Atlantis – South Church Street

North Terminal – North Church Street

Court House – Fort Street

Sandbox – North Church Street

WORC – Mary Street

Elizabethan Square- Shedden Road

GAB – Elgin Avenue

Route 2