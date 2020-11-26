Suspect ganja smuggler feared lost at sea

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): After a two-day search and rescue mission failed to find a man who jumped overboard during a drug bust at sea on Tuesday night, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and police have changed the mission into a search and recovery operation. Efforts continued today, Thursday 26 November, but given the elapsed time, rough sea conditions, current patterns and water temperature, the chances of finding him alive have diminished.

The Office of the Ombudsman is overseeing the investigation, given the circumstances. The man jumped overboard into the sea at night after the vessel he was on, which was suspected to be smuggling ganja, was intercepted by the coast guard.



While the man is feared lost at sea, the RCIPS continues to ask the public for sightings of the man, as it is possible he did make it to shore. He is described as being tall, dark-skinned, with long dreadlocks, and wearing shorts. He is believed to be known as “Blacks” or “Paul”.

Three other men detained from the suspicious vessel remain in custody and have been tested for COVID-19 with negative results. The investigation into the importation of the drugs continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.







