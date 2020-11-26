Daily COVID-19 test results all negative

(CNS): For the first day in more than a week, all of the 270 tests for COVID-19 carried out over the last 24 hours were negative, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported Thursday. Cayman has seen 15 positive cases over the previous eight days of test results, as the surge in cases overseas has a knock-on effect on the local tally.

There are currently 15 active cases of the virus among people in isolation, two of which are now said to be symptomatic. No details have been given regarding the level of severity of the latest patient to show symptoms of the virus or the status of the individual who has now been sick for some time. At this point, neither patient has been hospitalized.

Currently there are 971 travellers in government quarantine or isolating at home.