Development deals to remain secret
(CNS): Planning Minister Joey Hew has said that government has no intention at present of making agreements it has made with developers public because most contain commercially sensitive information. The minster claimed that government was looking at forming a policy framework that would be public but he did not think it was currently justified to reveal details of the deals.
Hew was responding to questions from Opposition Leader Arden McLean (EE) when he dodged the issue of public interest, given that it is often public resources that are at stake. The minister said that historically, developers entering into deals with government expected a level of confidentiality because of the commercial sensitivity.
But the opposition leader pressed the minister to address the issue of the concessions given to developers and why such things were not public, given the fact that it is not Cabinet’s money but the public’s money that may be negotiated away.
“I want to know when these things are going to be made public,” McLean asked.
Hew pointed to a committee working on the policy framework but said he could not give a date when that would be ready. He said he could not make a commitment to making other historic agreements public. When asked by the opposition leader if he thought this was fair, Hew said it was not his position to say what was fair or not.
He said that once a policy was formed, government could look at what could be released. But government had to adhere to whatever conditions were agreed at the time of an agreement, he said.
McLean questioned what government was trying to hide, noting that it created the public speculation that they were covering things up, whether they were or not. He said many agreements being made on behalf of the public were being made behind closed doors.
“Is this in the best interest of the people?” the opposition leader asked.
Hew said that he could not commit to publish past agreements and some might involve McLean when he was in government. Hew said he was not sure where the opposition leader was going but he insisted there would be a policy going forward. He said he could not commit to disclosing agreements that could get government in trouble.
The minister said he did agree with transparency and that he did not write the Constitution and the rules surrounding Cabinet, but he was committed to developing a policy.
“I don’t know what he is trying to get at here. What happened in the past is out of my control and I am commuting to the future,” Hew said.
However, McLean said it was not about him and what he wanted to know but about the public interest and getting transparency regarding these decisions for the people.
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
Joey Hew wants to be our premier he will be worse than Mckeeva, everything will be for his cronies while he sells the country down the river.
The only thing they have done in the last four years is fight their own people against a cruise dock, which is definitely not needed now given the global situation at the moment. We must not forget the dastardly acts of the PPM we cannot award them a third term in office.
They are definitely not the government you can trust and we definitely are not CaymanStrong with them at the helm.
Again this skirting of transparency. When will it stop….
As long as there remains no moratorium on the public releasing of members of club, societies and groups, whether in government or not, then there will always be a shroud of secrecy thrown over any and everything.
These entities have a vested interest, and even an aggressive point, in remaining secret.
Why… well for one it would show the wheeling and dealing amongst them. It would show the favortisms and biasness of these entities among each other. The assistance they give to each other.
If I had a special group that I was a part of, whose members could remain anonymous, but still direct huge contracts on behalf of Government towards my fellow brethren, and get away with it legally, then what do you think would be in my best interest?
Common sense must prevail. These groups, clubs and societies hide behind a veil of secrecy. They claim to be upright and honest. But in their upholding of thier secrecy and aggressive resistance to lifting this veil of secrecy can only mean one thing…. Corruption…
There needs to be a law requiring the publishing of the members of these group, clubs and societies. Until this is required, nothing will get better. The statement by this Minister is ONLY LIP SERVICE. Just like the Standards in Public Life law that cannot be passed after how many years????? I will bet all my assets that 20yrs from now we still waiting on all these things to pass.
At least have these persons put on some RED LIPSTICK with all the “lip servicing” they accomplish….
Oh please, someone make it end! These characters got elected promising openness, transparency and accountability. They plainly have not delivered on their promises. They have sold us out.
We need to get rid of Joey Hewsless.