Development deals to remain secret

Minister Joey Hew in the LA Monday

(CNS): Planning Minister Joey Hew has said that government has no intention at present of making agreements it has made with developers public because most contain commercially sensitive information. The minster claimed that government was looking at forming a policy framework that would be public but he did not think it was currently justified to reveal details of the deals.

Hew was responding to questions from Opposition Leader Arden McLean (EE) when he dodged the issue of public interest, given that it is often public resources that are at stake. The minister said that historically, developers entering into deals with government expected a level of confidentiality because of the commercial sensitivity.

But the opposition leader pressed the minister to address the issue of the concessions given to developers and why such things were not public, given the fact that it is not Cabinet’s money but the public’s money that may be negotiated away.

“I want to know when these things are going to be made public,” McLean asked.

Hew pointed to a committee working on the policy framework but said he could not give a date when that would be ready. He said he could not make a commitment to making other historic agreements public. When asked by the opposition leader if he thought this was fair, Hew said it was not his position to say what was fair or not.

He said that once a policy was formed, government could look at what could be released. But government had to adhere to whatever conditions were agreed at the time of an agreement, he said.

McLean questioned what government was trying to hide, noting that it created the public speculation that they were covering things up, whether they were or not. He said many agreements being made on behalf of the public were being made behind closed doors.

“Is this in the best interest of the people?” the opposition leader asked.

Hew said that he could not commit to publish past agreements and some might involve McLean when he was in government. Hew said he was not sure where the opposition leader was going but he insisted there would be a policy going forward. He said he could not commit to disclosing agreements that could get government in trouble.

The minister said he did agree with transparency and that he did not write the Constitution and the rules surrounding Cabinet, but he was committed to developing a policy.

“I don’t know what he is trying to get at here. What happened in the past is out of my control and I am commuting to the future,” Hew said.

However, McLean said it was not about him and what he wanted to know but about the public interest and getting transparency regarding these decisions for the people.