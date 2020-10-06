FIN project in breach of planning approval

FIN Grand Cayman development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Developers behind the FIN Grand Cayman luxury condominium project appear to be in breach of the conditions relating to their planning approval. The Department of Environment has not received the construction environmental management plan or the operations environmental management plan, both of which the developers were required to submit before any work began on the multi-million dollar development.

The final project design was granted planning permission in June 2019 after several years of changed plans and re-submitted applications. The final approval was given by the Central Planning Authority on the condition that the developers follow certain requirements regarding the sea pool, lagoon and artificial beach.

However, despite agreeing to the conditions, the developers have not met these obligations, placing the project in potential breach of its planning approval.

Both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart have confirmed that the development did receive fee concessions when the project was first submitted in 2015. The details of the fee waivers granted since then have not been revealed, though CNS has asked directly and submitted an FOI request.

One of the main developers of the project is Michael Ryan, who led the development of the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, which is now owned by one of Dart’s network of companies. But the project itself and the process of development also courted considerable controversy over environmental concerns and the concessions it received.

Part of the concessions included duty waivers that were to be paid back once the resort opened. To date, more than $6 million is still owed to the public purse by the companies that were created by Ryan during the course of the development but which have since disappeared in the credit and litigation melee that ensued during 2014 and 2015, when Ryan lost control of them.

The premier confirmed Friday that this latest project was given concessions when the country faced massive economic challenges.

“You have to look at these things in context,” he said. “The FIN concessions were granted in 2015, five years ago… that has to be born in mind… When you look at it through the lens of a development industry that is flying along and say, why are you giving any concessions? But these things take a long time to work through, as FIN shows. Five years later, this project is still not finished.”

The project is now at the point where the developer has begun working on the shoreline, but it is that work that has brought the development under public scrutiny and concern. The site was the target of graffiti last week, when it was spray painted with profanities.

The DoE said that from the very beginning of this project’s planning history, the department had major concerns about the proposed sea pools and lagoons, which would require excavating the ironshore. In addition to the aesthetics and the damage they would do to the marine park, the DoE noted the real risks they would pose to the development in bad weather.

The first CPA grant of planning permission in 2015 for the apartments was without the sea pools. Another revised application was made in 2017 without them, but there were still problems with coastal setbacks of only 50 feet, exposing the proposed condos to damage by wave action during severe weather, exacerbated by future climate change.

“Building setbacks should be increased to mitigate against this and brought more in line with neighbouring building setbacks, which are a minimum of 80ft and 60ft on locations with lower 3-storey buildings,” the DoE advised at the time. The application was nevertheless approved by the CPA, though the sea pools were removed.

But then in November 2018 the project returned to the CPA, this time with revised plans that included a false beach and the return of a sea pool.

Without enough information to allow for a comprehensive review, the DoE asked the developer to engage with them to discuss mitigation measures to find a way the project could go ahead while protecting the ironshore. The DoE said that without more information it would be advising against the project because of the potential adverse impacts.

“We are of the view that placement of excavated sand adjacent to the sea pool to maintain a beach is likely to lead to the introduction of organic material and other contamination and also do not believe that the artificial beach will survive the wave action and overtopping that this site regularly experiences,” the DoE said.

“Additionally, we are concerned that elevated water temperatures and poor circulation will cause persistent poor quality in the pool itself which will periodically be flushed into the offshore environment.” However, the experts at the department said they “would be willing to discuss revising the application to address some of our concerns prior to formalising our response to planning.”

Offering some possible ways around the worst impact, the DoE said it was ready to help.

After meeting with them in January 2019, the developers agreed to provide more information from their engineers about the pool, the creation of the false beach and general constructionist mitigation measures. But nothing was provided and as a result the department advised the CPA to defer the application.

It was not until April 2019 that the FIN developers provided further information showing an engineering report that suggested there would be no adverse impact on the marine park.

But the DoE remained concerned. “The sea pool is located directly adjacent to a Marine Protected Area. The sea pool is likely to negatively impact the Marine Protected Area during construction and operation,” it said. “These potential adverse impacts arise directly from the construction of the proposed sea pool and the indirect and ongoing impacts associated with maintenance of the pool and beach.”

As a result of their concerns, the department directed the CPA, under the National Conservation Law, to include conditions as part of the planning permission, should it be approved, which the DoE said the developer had agreed to in its discussions with the department.

Outlining what the DoE needed to see, they asked for a construction environmental management plan and an operations environmental management plan detailing the scope of the necessary third-party monitoring. It included the submission of the plans and an agreement in writing from the Department of Environment before any work started. The DoE also advised the developer to remove the artificial beach from the plans.

“It is likely that the sand will enter the Marine Protected Area via flushing and during storm events. The artificial beach will require frequent nourishment and keeping sand at the artificial beach is unsustainable,” the DoE added. “Sourcing local beach quality sand is very difficult and we are not supportive of the use of natural beach sand for nourishment of an artificial beach given its scarcity.”

Worried that their warnings are often ignored, the DoE directed the CPA to include a condition, if it granted permission, for the false beach to allow sand placement only on a trial basis for 18 months.

“During this time, the DoE shall be afforded access to the site for monitoring purposes. If the supply of site-derived sand is exhausted during the trial period, then no additional sand shall be placed at the site,” the DoE said, adding that it also needed a sustainability plan covering the rate of sand depletion at the site, the volume of sand remaining, measures to mitigate environmental effects and preliminary details on sand sourcing and suitability. This would also need to be agreed by the DoE.

When the CPA gave the project the green light in June 2019, it included all of the conditions directed by the DoE. But over a year on and with the project nearing completion, these requirements have not been fulfilled.

“At this point in time the DoE is currently in discussions with the applicant regarding the construction environmental management plan and the operations environmental management plan that they were required to submit to the DoE for approval prior to the commencement of works,” the DoE told CNS this week. “For clarity we have not yet approved either plan.”