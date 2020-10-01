Controversial development target of graffiti
(CNS): A controversial luxury condominium development under construction in South Sound, which is causing concern about the impact on the shoreline environment in the area, was the target of graffiti vandals last night. The red spray-painted profanity was aimed at the Central Planning Authority as well as the developers, Michael Ryan, the man behind the Ritz project, and local businessman Dale Crighton.
The FIN Grand Cayman project has raised concerns because the developers managed to get planning permission to fill the ironshore with cement. This is to create a luxury glass swimming pool and a saltwater lagoon on the ironshore coastline for its wealthy owners to enjoy, despite breaching coastal and other setback rules.
Although the Department of Environment had advised against granting planning permission for work on the ironshore, the project, which was granted millions of dollars in concessions, was nevertheless given the green light.
The development, which comprises just 36 luxury condos with starting prices in excess of CI$1.5 million, has triggered a social media storm over the last few days, drawing attention to the environmental questions thrown up by the project.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
What were the concessions?
Michael Ryan …. how much did CIG lose in duty repayments after the Ritz went bust? Yet we are happy to give him a free pass on this? And this time you cant even blame McKeeva.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/06/ritz-6-2m-duty-debt-still-unpaid/
This example of the influence of the wealthy and the well connected over even those government departments charged with safeguarding the public’s interest is far more representative of the routine than it is an aberration . The Beach Bay hotel is another such project which is scheduled to proceed against reasoned objections and the good sense of area residents. A third case is the’ after the fact’ habitat removal which attracted a measly fine of CI $IOOO.00 dollars.
When will this madness end ?
Perhaps ,these are the cases Shakespeare was referring to when he penned the lines :
” Oh Judgement thou art fled to brutish beasts and men have
lost their reason. “
Sad thing is, they have no shame so naming them doesn’t make a difference. It’s like Morne Botes the so-called advocate for the environment tearing up 1 of the last undeveloped parcels of land on the southwest coast for his “South Cove”. All of the units in these monstrosities then purchased by foreigners, land around George Town is now unaffordable for Caymanians. Some government, some CPA we have – total disgrace and joke.
He’s just saying what everyone is thinking.
Here’s the thing. I have respect for the designer – he’s talented. It IS a beautiful art deco style building. The problem is the building is simply built in the wrong place. It is oversized for the lot and is not a good fit for the neighbourhood. Whoever approved this will be kicking themselves in the future as it clearly sticks out like a sore thumb and degrades the entire neighbourhood. It looks like an hotel in a residential area. I don’t get it…
I must say, this development is a disgraceful monstrosity. It’s hard to think that permission for it was granted without a nod and a wink here and there.
Why is Michael Ryan even still in business here?
PERIOD.
Disgusting. These upstanding men are risking there hard earned money only to be treated like this? Premier please get the Governor to have Scotland Yard come investigate and jail these dirty vandals.
Nature will take care of it eventually.
Oh please…..
This is not the first project to get the approval of our corrupt government and it will not be the last. Wake up Caymanians. You are losing your country bit by bit and inch by inch.
Clearly the CPA does whatever it wants, and there is never a question by the LA. This will continue until all and I mean all of the current Ministers are thrown out of office and strict open records laws are written and enforced. Like the USA, all of the elites control government and big business. After all, the largest building materials company is owned and run by the chairman of the CPA while the rest of the committee members sit there in a daze.
Perhaps it is time to televise CPA meetings and repeat the meetings on government TV Channels.
But Planning is a joke?
No harm is done.
Look From South Sound destroying the turtle nests, to across kirks filling and blocking the iron shore.
To Darts work.
Cayman is a lawless country and the older generation would sell every inch of the island regardless if it destroyed the environment or broke every protection law.
The real criminals are the ones who should be protecting the island.
You know there is a serious problem when you let yourself get screwed by Michael Ryan a second time.
the real crime is how expensive these are
and again I still can’t get permission to build my little fence, but this got passed!!!smh
When will this lunacy stop? When will we stop freely giving approvals to destroy our own natural landscapes? When will we stop giving concessions which only benefit the already rich?
Hopefully we can at least slow it down come May 2021 by changing the political landscape and getting rid of greedy store owners on the Planning Board who also only look to filling their already bulging pockets.
Hopefully!
The “artist” is not wrong.
CPA must be investigated now. Obviously the members are conflicted and decisions which breach the law must be investigated. The Ministry of Commerce, Infrastructure & Planning and the Central Planning Authority must all be investigated by the Auditor General’s office for their roles in political directions, conflicts of interests, political interference and how these millions of dollars in concessions are granted, who benefits and the decision making process.
Not that I support this development, but graffiti did sh!t all to stop the public beach wall from being built too.
There are obviously two sets of Laws here. One for the Rich, and one for everyone else. There has been a catalogue of environmental breaches since the start of this year, from West Bay, George Town, Sound Sound and East End; all of which have gotten after the fact approval, and some have never been addressed.
While the common man is being told by planning department, they have to set their perimeter wall back 4ft of their land for govt development. Absolutely ridiculous. Sounds like we need to rally together and sue Planning dept for their unfair/ biased practices.
planning dept needs to be investigated, the the unequal enforcement of laws needs to stop before people are pushed too far and violence erupts. If you are offended by the writing, ask yourself how much more offended you will be if people start torching stuff.
Looks rather like the work of the teenage vandals who painted up Webster Estates late last year. Probably just wanted to use the rest of the red spray can.
Ironic that the person who did the graffiti would go to jail before the individuals responsible for this development’s transgressions.
I don’t know who would want to live there when the project is right on the road and literally no space inside to turn or manuever the vehicle. I don’t know what type of planning department we have
Isn’t he the same Michael Ryan who owed millions to the government on the Ritz Carlton development? If, he is the same person, can the authorities say whether the outstanding funds were paid. Just curious.