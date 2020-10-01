Controversial development target of graffiti

Graffiti on the FIN Grand Cayman development

(CNS): A controversial luxury condominium development under construction in South Sound, which is causing concern about the impact on the shoreline environment in the area, was the target of graffiti vandals last night. The red spray-painted profanity was aimed at the Central Planning Authority as well as the developers, Michael Ryan, the man behind the Ritz project, and local businessman Dale Crighton.

The FIN Grand Cayman project has raised concerns because the developers managed to get planning permission to fill the ironshore with cement. This is to create a luxury glass swimming pool and a saltwater lagoon on the ironshore coastline for its wealthy owners to enjoy, despite breaching coastal and other setback rules.

Although the Department of Environment had advised against granting planning permission for work on the ironshore, the project, which was granted millions of dollars in concessions, was nevertheless given the green light.

The development, which comprises just 36 luxury condos with starting prices in excess of CI$1.5 million, has triggered a social media storm over the last few days, drawing attention to the environmental questions thrown up by the project.