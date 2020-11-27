Cayman regiment cadet wins Sandhurst award

Officer Cadet Nathan Dack receives award from OT Minister Baroness Sugg

(CNS): A Cayman Islands Regiment officer cadet has become the second in the regiment’s short history to win Best International Recruit Award at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), officials said in a release Thursday. Officer Cadet Nathan Dack follows in the footsteps of Lieutenant Halston Farley, who won the award while on the same course in May.

Dack passed out of the British army institution at the weekend, along with fellow Caymanian Officer Cadet Tyler Lawson and other OT cadets after the eight week course. They joined students from all over the world on the course, which focuses on leadership, fitness and decision making, giving them all the skills to support the establishment of the regiment.

While the experiences that the CIR offers young Caymanians have been welcomed, the broader idea of a regiment connected to the British army has proved controversial, as are the costs (so far over CI$1.3 million) in the midst of the pandemic and the legislation passed recently to support it.

Nevertheless, both Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin have been strong advocates of the local regiment.

“Our regiment goes from strength to strength,” Roper said following the latest passing out parade. “It is a testament to the people of Cayman that another of our troop has shown the commitment, dedication and strength to be presented with this award. The Sandhurst training is the best in the world – it’s exacting, challenging and I know, from talking to the previous students, designed to test resilience to a very high degree.”

As McLaughlin added his congratulations to Dack and Lawson, he said they were carrying forward the finest traditions of the Cayman Islands.

“It is no surprise to me that another member of the Cayman Islands Regiment has been presented with this award,” he said. “Their resilience, dedication and commitment is admirable and highly commendable. We’ve already seen the regiment at work in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta helping people affected by the flooding. It was a truly heart-warming moment to spend time with them and to see them at work. I am very proud of how the regiment is developing.”

The premier noted that the regiment is now made up of over over 50 reservists, with another 50 due to start training in the new year.

“We aim to reach 150-175 part-time reservists by next hurricane season. I would like to thank the governor, his team, the regiment and staff in the Ministry of Employment and Border Control for getting the regiment up and running,” he said.