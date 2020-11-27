CBC and 911 ‘lose’ 14 migrants

Cuban migrants (file photo)

(CNS): The Customs and Border Control Service has revealed that it is unable to verify the whereabouts of 14 Cuban migrants who were living in rented private accommodation and wearing electronic tags. In a release issued Friday, the CBC said that the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) had informed them on Monday they had lost all connection with the monitoring devices that they were wearing. Five days later they have still not been located.

In the brief release about the migrants CBC said that it is currently working with the necessary authorities on the “active investigation”. Officials asked for the public’s assistance in finding the migrants, saying their “welfare and safety” was “of paramount concern”.

They did not state whether or not there was reason to believe the migrants had returned to sea to continue what was likely to have been their original goal of reaching the United States via Central America. Officials offered no further details or descriptions of the 14 individuals, who were being monitored after they were moved to the community in order to meet human rights obligations.