COVID-19 outbreak at Brac old folks home

Kirkconnell Community Care Centre

(CNS): Three elderly residents at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre (KCCC) on Cayman Brac tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 28 February, Public Health officials reported on Tuesday evening. One of the three is symptomatic but stable and is being cared for at Faith Hospital. The other two residents are asymptomatic and are now in isolation at the KCCC Annex next to the hospital, where they will be treated by nursing staff until they have fully recovered and tested negative, officials said.

All three residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and given the supplementary booster shot. All staff and residents of the home have since undergone PCR testing, and are currently awaiting results.

Director of Sister Islands Medical Services Dr Srirangan Velusamy said that Public Health staff had done a thorough inspection of the KCCC facilities to ensure the patients will have the resources necessary for their care.

“We are continuing to restrict visitors to the caring facilities as we seek to manage the current infections and prevent additional one,” he said. “While we don’t want the public to be alarmed, we ask that residents of and visitors to the Sister Islands remain vigilant and follow Public Health guidelines.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said he was confident in the Sister Islands Public Health team’s ability to manage the situation. “Public Health will do their best to assist the KCCC staff so additional exposure is avoided for both residents and caregivers.”

Over the last few days, while cases in general have been in rapid decline, the number of positive cases on the Brac has been steady. Despite having a population of only 2,163, according to the recent census, there have been 558 cases there since September last year.

Just 34 people tested positive yesterday, and according to the latest update, the 7-day rolling average for 28 February was 37. There are 945 estimated active cases of COVID-19, with ten patients in hospital for COVID-related causes, six of whom are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Public Health said that, effective Thursday 3 March, the hours of operation for the Truman Bodden Drive-Thru Clinic will be 7am -10am daily for exit isolation and confirmation lateral flow PCR testing.

The clinics at Ed Bush Sports Complex and Bodden Town Civic Centre will remain 1- 3pm daily. Anyone who tests positive on LFT must still isolate immediately, report the result on www.exploregov.ky and take a PCR test with the HSA or any local PCR test provider.

Confirmation and exit tests are both Public Health requirements and are not conducted at the Cayman Islands Hospital or COVID clinic.

Individuals who require PCR or Certified Lateral Flow testing for outbound travel or other optional screening may attend the clinic at 131 Centre MacLendon Drive. Appointments can be made at here.