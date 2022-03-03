Over 11,500 cruisers on peak day of phased return

(CNS): The phased return of cruise passengers may not feel very phased on 6 April, when as many as 11,594 people may descend on George Town from three ships, just two weeks into the re-launch of cruise tourism. On the 21 March, the Disney Magic, carrying a maximum of 2,700 passengers, will be the first cruise ship to dock here for two years following the COVID-19 border lockdown. After that the numbers will increase towards the peak days in April.

The tourism ministry released the proposed schedule for the phase one return of ships on Tuesday evening, which shows that even huge vessels like the Carnival Horizon with 5,101 passengers, will be back in George Town Harbour at Easter. That vessel will be arriving on 13 April, on the same day as the Celebrity Edge, which will be carrying up to 3,385 passengers

Following government’s decision to lift the cruise ship ban and draw up new regulations, a total of 74,208 passengers will visit Cayman on 21 ships from Monday, 21 March, to the 17 April, when 3,148 passengers will arrive on the Celebrity Equinox ahead of the next phase.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the full schedule was being released to give stakeholders as much time as possible to plan for the return of cruise passengers and prepare their operations.

Cabinet’s approval of the return of cruise ships and the associated schedule for Phase I, has paved the way for the regulatory amendments specific to the cruise industry, to be drafted. These are expected to be approved next week, well ahead of the arrival of the first cruise call.

The minister defended the need for the return of the ships, despite public concern about the resumption of the cruise sector, not just due to the issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic but because of more troubling and long-term issues, from the exploitation of watersports operators to the sector’s terrible environment record.

“Cruise tourism makes up a significant portion of our tourism industry and the return of cruise passengers will bring welcomed relief to many Caymanians who depend on this industry for their livelihoods,” Bryan said. “Every cruise call that brings passengers to our shores is helping to support Caymanian employees and business owners that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bryan said that once the regulations are finalised, a press conference will be held to provide the public with more detailed information.

Cruise Ship Schedule – Phase I