Still no Privy Council decision on gay marriage case

Governor Martyn Roper in a Cayman Pride t-shirt

(CNS): This past Wednesday marked one year since the appeal by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush to reinstate the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling legalising same-sex marriage was argued before the Privy Council in London, but they have still not received a decision.

A judicial review last year of the governor’s move to introduce civil partnerships, which provided a route to legal unions for gay couples, to ascertain whether it was constitutional also remains unanswered.

The LGBT community therefore still faces considerable uncertainty about the future of the partnerships already registered under the Civil Partnerships Act and whether they will see the introduction of true equality any time soon.

In February last year, Day and Bodden-Bush had their day in the UK high court, where they argued that their human rights were still being denied, as Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling was stayed almost immediately by the appeal court and then overturned following a successful appeal by the government.

The couple’s lawyer at the time pointed out the continued precarious nature of the situation in Cayman for same-sex couples and the six-year struggle the couple has had to marry.

“Even the provision of a limited civil partnership regime is now itself under legal threat… By contrast, had the chief justice’s judgment of 29 March 2019 remained in force, the appellants would by now have been validly married,” he said.

Leo Raznovitch, a lawyer and LGBT activist with Colours Caribbean who assisted in both the Privy Council case and the judicial review, expressed his concern that these matters have not been addressed.

“It is really disappointing from a human rights and human dignity standpoint that we are now over a year with no decision from the Privy Council on the matter of equality for LGBTI people in the UK’s overseas territories,” he said. “Even in the Privy Council’s own view, this constitutes unreasonable ‘excessive delay’ – as they held in a case which did not even deal with human rights,” he added, referring to the case of Cobham v Joseph Frett (British Virgin Islands) [2000] UKPC 49 [35].

“Some British judges sitting in the Privy Council have shown an inability to understand the very basic aspect of the constitutional system that the British bequeathed to its Caribbean territories,” Raznovitch stated.

“They have, in particular, shown a lack of comprehension, as Lord Bingham explained in Surratt v Trinidad and Tobago [2007] UKPC 55, of the legal implication of incorporating a declaration of rights and freedoms into a written constitution.”

Raznovitch said he did not know if this was due to a lack of understanding, given that the UK does not have a codified written constitution, or perhaps something worse, as he accused some British judges of becoming the last defenders of the worst of European colonialism, “as they require, in the words of Lord Hoffmann in Boyce v the Queen [2004] UKPC 32, compliance in the Caribbean with degrading and inhumane colonial laws with their rulings in the third millennium”.

However, he said he remained hopeful that the delay is because “Chantelle and Vickie’s case will mark a turning point in the history of the Privy Council for the Caribbean finally embracing human dignity, as Chief Justice Smellie said in justifying his decision… so that we can all live in every corner of the UK in a more equal and more decent society.”

Raznovich confirmed that the Colours legal team, which was accepted as an interested party in the judicial review brought by Kattina Anglin and the Christian Association for Civics, heard by Justice Richard Williams in December, has not heard when a decision can be expected in that case either.

Anglin had argued that Governor Martyn Roper was wrong to use his powers under section 81 of the Constitution to pass the Civil Partnership Act after the Legislative Assembly (now Parliament) had voted the law down.

In her JR she was seeking to have the law overturned, which would invalidate the union of more than two dozen same-sex couples who have taken advantage of the law to formalise their relationships.