Loss of civil union law would restore rights violations

(CNS): The lawyer representing the Attorney General’s Chambers and the governor’s office told a court Thursday that if it overturned the Civil Partnership Act, which gave legal status to same-sex unions, it would be re-introducing the serious violation of human rights against the LGBT community that had been identified by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.

Responding to claims made by Hugh Southey QC, acting on behalf of Kattina Anglin, that the governor was wrong when he used his constitutional power to implement the law, Tom Hickman QC argued that section 81 makes provision for exactly this type of situation.

As the controversial judicial review of the Civil Partnership Act got underway Thursday, Southey claimed that Governor Martyn Roper did not have the power to implement the law more than a year ago, in September 2020. He said that section 81 of the Constitution does not have the broad implication that Hickman has argued it does.

Southey told the court that the law should have been made directly by the UK using an order-in-council because the issue related to an area outside the governor’s direct responsibility. He claimed that the incorrect measure he used was to avoid the political fallout of using the more heavy-handed order-in-council, where the UK would be using its colonial powers to force legislation on a territory.

Anglin, who is supported by the non-profit organisation, the Christian Association For Civics, argued in her application for the judicial review that the democratically elected Parliament here voted against the Civil Partnership Act because the people of the Cayman Islands did not support the rights of same-sex couples to some form of marriage equality.

Therefore, the governor’s decision to use his powers under section 81 was unconstitutional. Anglin’s attorney claimed that these powers apply only to his areas of direct responsibility, such as security and external affairs, and the civil partnership issue is purely a domestic matter devolved to the elected local government.

Southey said that the UK has made it clear, given the comments that have been made frequently by overseas territories ministers and other senior officials, that same-sex marriage is a matter for the government’s of the territories. Given that section 81 was the wrong constitutional tool, he said that the court must overturn the law because a court cannot support legislation without a legal basis.

He dismissed the fundamental defence being put forward by the governor that the use of section 81 was correct, not least because of the need for the UK to meet its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights, which the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal had made clear was being breached.

Nevertheless, Southey accepted that if the court agreed with him, “what the future holds” for couples already registered under the Civil Partnership Act “is difficult to predict”.

Hickman argued, however, that section 81 was the right mechanism for the governor to have used in order to fulfill the direction from the appeal court and meet the obligations under the ECHR, given that the UK has indicated that for those territories with the right of self-determination on topics such as same-sex marriage, it would not use an order-in-council.

But the lack of a legal framework for same-sex couples to access some kind of marriage equality, due to the failings of the local legislature, meant that the politicians here put the UK in breach of its international obligations. The correct way to address this breach was through the governor’s powers under section 81, and the need to enact the Civil Partnership Act was well within the definition of external affairs, he said.

Hickman also pointed out that the governor was given a direction by the UK to do it. He told the court that this section covers a wide range of issues and it was put in the Constitution in the first place to allow the governor to deal with protecting the UK’s interests.

But he warned that if the court were to find in Anglin’s favour, it would be undermining the constitutional powers of the governor. He also made the point that there would be no damaging consequences for Anglin and the religious organisation that brought the judicial review if the court were to quash the law.

On the other hand, it would be devastating for the dozens of families who have been able to register their partnership, he noted, as he outlined the very serious fallout from such a move, which would derail the immigration status of dependents and interfere with property rights and medical issues, among many other consequences.

Hickman said that if the court found that Anglin’s attorney was correct and went on to upend the law, it would then create another set of unconstitutional circumstances, putting Cayman back in breach of its own Bill of Rights and put the UK back in breach of the ECHR, effectively “restoring the human rights violations”.

This point was supported by Alex Potts QC, who represented Colours Caribbean, the Cayman-based LGBT advocacy group that was granted leave by the court to be intervenors in the case, given the significant implications for the community it represents.

Potts was given just one hour to speak to the court but he had submitted dozens of affidavits from the many couples who would be severely impacted if the court overturned the law, illustrating the massive inequity and fairness regarding the lack of effect any result would have on the plaintiff’s life.

He said that while they were well aware that the case boils down to a very narrow argument about the governor’s powers to pass laws and where it lies in the Constitution, there were real people being impacted by this legal nuance. He said there was “compelling evidence” given to the court of the real distress it would cause the couples whose lawful family life has been created under this law.

The submissions from the lawyers were completed on Friday before Justice Richard Williams, who adjourned the case for a future date to consider his decision.