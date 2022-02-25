Couple guilty of armed Tortuga robbery

Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square

(CNS): Richard Edward Nash (27) and Kasnique Cupid (37) were found guilty on Friday of a violent robbery at the Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square on the evening of 7 February 2020. They were convicted of a joint enterprise following a judge-alone trial before Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop in November last year, after a mistrial in May. The judge remanded both of them into custody, revoking their bail ahead of a planned sentencing hearing at the end of April.

The pair are facing potential lengthy sentences following their convictions for the armed liquor store heist, in which a member of staff was hurt and two masked men, one armed with a knife, made off with more than $3,000. The crown’s case was based largely on phone, CCTV and circumstantial evidence, but the judge said she was satisfied by the strength of that evidence.

Justice McDonald-Bishop said that Cupid, who is also known as Eve Highvoltage and was a former employee at the Tortuga store, had “spun a tail” when she took the stand in her own defence that was a recent fabrication and unbelievable.

The judge said she was satisfied that Cupid was in her vehicle, which was used in the stick-up and caught on CCTV, before, during and after the robbery, having taken both the perpetrators to the scene of the crime, waited for them and then assisted in their getaway.

The judge said she believed Cupid was motivated to commit the robbery to pay off a debt relating to a car that was about to be repossessed, but the day after the robbery she was able to clear the debt.

The judge found that Nash, who did not give evidence in court, had lied to the police, which, coupled with the phone records and other circumstantial evidence, made her sure he was one of the two men who went into the store, threatened and hurt the staff, before making off with the cash.

The third person in this joint enterprise has never been charged.