UKOT minister expected in Cayman this week

UKOT Minister Amanda Milling

(CNS): Amanda Milling, UK Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, whose responsibilities include the overseas territories, will be visiting the Cayman Islands this week, officials have said. Speculation that Cayman was to get its first visit from a British minister for more than two years was confirmed in a press release Monday, which stated that Milling had “singled out Cayman” for her first visit to the region but did not state why.

The minister will arrive on the evening of Wednesday, 26 January, for a three-day visit, where she will meet the usual dignitaries and a few regular folk.

Ahead of the visit, Minister Milling said the UK and its overseas territories have a deep and special bond and she was pleased to be visiting Cayman.

“The UK and Cayman Islands have a very strong relationship based on mutual trust and respect,” she said. “I look forward to following up on the actions of the successful Joint Ministerial Council held last November, and seeing first-hand how the Cayman Islands has responded to the pandemic. I am keen to deepen our partnership.”

Premier Wayne Panton said the country was proud that she had chosen to come here. “Minister Milling has responsibility for all of the British Overseas Territories and singled out the Cayman Islands for her visit to the region,” he said.

“We look forward to discussing with her the way the United Kingdom Government can work with the Cayman Islands Government to further enhance our relationship with the UK to the benefit of our country and our people.”

While here, she will be briefed on Cayman’s COVID-19 response including, the vaccine rollout and our ability to detect variants of concern. Despite the prevalence of the virus, she will be engaged in meeting various groups, including students campaigning on climate change issues, the fact that these are low-lying islands, and the importance of protecting our biodiversity.

On a visit to Little Cayman, she will see the work of the Department of the Environment to conserve indigenous species, tackle invasive species and deal with the impact of stony coral tissue loss disease. The minister will also tour the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s Field Station and hear about their coral restoration efforts.

Also on the agenda are visits to meet members of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, the Cayman Islands Regiment and the RCIPS Air Operations Unit to see how these organisations play their part in the security and protection of Cayman.

Governor Martyn Roper said he will be delighted to welcome Minister Milling to Cayman – her first visit to an overseas territory since her appointment on 15 September last year.

“Due to COVID, this is the first UK in-person ministerial visit for over two years. Such visits enable us to deepen relationships and mutual understanding. It will enhance our already strong relationship. I am certain we will be able to give the minister a very favourable impression of our wonderful islands and community,” he added.

Although 94,000 people tested positive for COVID in the UK today and another 439 people who were positive for the virus died, the British government dropped all of its restrictions on Thursday as it appears the Omicron variant has peaked. A large percentage of the adult population in the UK (65%) has had a booster shot.

At a press conference in London last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that while the virus is still around “we must learn to live with COVID in the same way we live with flu”.