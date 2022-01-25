Ex-Brac candidate to fight ICT harassment case

Elvis McKeever on his Facebook video

(CNS): The lawyer acting on behalf of Elvis McKeever (63), who stood as a candidate for Cayman Brac East in the 2021 elections, has said her client will be pleading not guilty to the charges against him when he is served with papers. McKeever appeared in Grand Court on Friday via video link, accused of using an ICT network to annoy, abuse or harass in connection with a video posted on social media last year.

But with no indictment from the crown, he was unable to pronounce his innocence. He is accused of making threats to authority figures in a video blog published in November.

Following his arrest, McKeever became very ill and was hospitalized before he was eventually charged. However, he is said to be improving and has been released on bail until 4 February under the condition that he does not use any IT or media platform to commit any further breaches of the ICT law.