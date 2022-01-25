Octogenarian visitor bitten by barracuda off 7MB

Barracuda

(CNS): An female visitor who is understood to be in her 80s was bitten on her arm by a barracuda on Monday as she swam off Seven Mile Beach close to the Colonial Club Condos. The Department of Environment said on a Facebook post woman that was taken to hospital as a result of the bite.

The Conservation Officer who responded to the report of the not-so-pleasant wildlife encounter said he had noticed several schools of sprats and some feeding activity in the water at the location where the woman was bitten.

The DoE is urging anyone in the water to pay attention and be aware of small baitfish in schools, noting that when you see fish jumping out of the water, it is an indication of larger fish feeding nearby.

The experts explained that while feeding, fish such as barracuda can be distracted by the light reflecting on jewellery that swimmers might be wearing and take a bite towards it thinking it’s lunch.