Pageant Beach Hotel got CI$10M duty waiver

(CNS): Documents released by the finance ministry have revealed that the developers behind the proposed hotel on the Pageant Beach site in George Town were given a 100% duty waiver on the project for up to $10 million worth of goods. CNS has been battling for a year to get access, via a freedom of information request, to the full details of the concessions waived by the last government on major developments, and the ombudsman recently ordered the release of several more records in relation to that request.

While a confidentiality agreement is in existence for the project, the ministry was directed to release details of the waivers. The documents also revealed that the developer was given a refund of just over $356,000 for planning fees.

According to the documents, the developer has been given a 100% waiver of import duties up to an aggregate sum of CI$10 million on all building materials, furniture, fixtures and operating equipment required for the hotel development. The waiver, which was renewed last year after the project was stalled long before the pandemic, is now valid until 2023.

The developer, who has no local partner, was also exempted from the need to advertise for one before getting the necessary licence to establish Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. According to the documents, the developer is HHG Cayman Ltd, which redeveloped Treasure Island into Margaritaville after getting a significant amount of concessions, only to close shop there, too.

After previous delays, the Pageant Beach project got underway in December 2019, but in March 2020 the site was closed due to the lockdown. However, when the construction sector was restarted last summer, this site remained closed. Although work recently restarted at the hotel site, which has been branded under Grand Hyatt Residencies, there has been very little actual construction since the start of the work in late 2019.

The developers claim on their website that the condos are 80% but a new banner that has emerged at the site says it is now 75% sold and hey are still selling units at an average price of US$1,400 per square foot, which they describe as well below market rate.

According to the concessions agreement, the developer is also obligated to ensure a workforce on site of at least 60% Caymanian. They should also be reporting the current employment arrangements to what is now WORC.