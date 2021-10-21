Pageant Beach Hotel got CI$10M duty waiver
(CNS): Documents released by the finance ministry have revealed that the developers behind the proposed hotel on the Pageant Beach site in George Town were given a 100% duty waiver on the project for up to $10 million worth of goods. CNS has been battling for a year to get access, via a freedom of information request, to the full details of the concessions waived by the last government on major developments, and the ombudsman recently ordered the release of several more records in relation to that request.
While a confidentiality agreement is in existence for the project, the ministry was directed to release details of the waivers. The documents also revealed that the developer was given a refund of just over $356,000 for planning fees.
According to the documents, the developer has been given a 100% waiver of import duties up to an aggregate sum of CI$10 million on all building materials, furniture, fixtures and operating equipment required for the hotel development. The waiver, which was renewed last year after the project was stalled long before the pandemic, is now valid until 2023.
The developer, who has no local partner, was also exempted from the need to advertise for one before getting the necessary licence to establish Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. According to the documents, the developer is HHG Cayman Ltd, which redeveloped Treasure Island into Margaritaville after getting a significant amount of concessions, only to close shop there, too.
After previous delays, the Pageant Beach project got underway in December 2019, but in March 2020 the site was closed due to the lockdown. However, when the construction sector was restarted last summer, this site remained closed. Although work recently restarted at the hotel site, which has been branded under Grand Hyatt Residencies, there has been very little actual construction since the start of the work in late 2019.
The developers claim on their website that the condos are 80% but a new banner that has emerged at the site says it is now 75% sold and hey are still selling units at an average price of US$1,400 per square foot, which they describe as well below market rate.
According to the concessions agreement, the developer is also obligated to ensure a workforce on site of at least 60% Caymanian. They should also be reporting the current employment arrangements to what is now WORC.
See the relevant documents in the CNS Library (scroll down to HHG Cayman Ltd).
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Sorry; Caymanians are FOOLS! You can stop this if you had a backbone. Stop selling out your country. Stop making excuses. Stop allowing the rich to take payoffs and sell out the rest of the country. I cry for Caymanians who sell their country inch by inch for dollars. Your choice, you elected these fools.
more anti-develoment waffle…
basically this cost cig nothing,,,,and then 100’s of million will be pumped back into the economy.
Good job in getting this information, CNS.
At that price CIG could have just bought the property and we’d all have been further ahead.
The difference is that a duty waiver is not a cost to Government. It is a waiver of potential income if the project gets built. CIG will still earn substantial income from planning and other fees plus the local economy benefits during and after construction. If it is not built there is no economic benefit to anyone.
Duty is just for us poor ordinary people.
both waterfront hotels in the area are big white elephants…that may get built on the back of overseas money ‘investment’ schemes….
Money funneled through Cayman supported accounts. Look in the mirror.
yo this pisses me off blood
*kiss teet*
no benefit for Caymanians
sell-outs
I can fully understand Duty Concessions for hotels, but NOT private condos. If an extra $m is a deal-breaker for the buyers, then the CAYMAN ISLANDS ain’t for them. We wan’t residents and investors who are happy to input $ into our economy and people, not bargain hunters. The wealthy want ‘exclusivity’ and that should come at a cost to them, and not us.
This just seems to be one endless loop.
This is the type of thing you should get angry about. Not the forriners.
Surely it would be beneficial for the CIG to spend this money on improving the standard of education so that more Caymanians can work in the industries which are more prevalent on the island?
But no, let’s improve the profit margins of the developers so they can build yet another hotel.
What a disgrace. They may as well rename that place The Lido, because every time it rains it’s full of water that takes forever to drain away.
With a waiver of this size, the then Government could have bought the whole site with a few more millions and kept it as a land bank for future generations to enjoy. There should also be a time limit on how long any concession is available. This project has dragged on for years!
There is a time limit on concessions, however it is for stamp duty waiver for first time home buyers,only for the little guy apparently
And people still support PPM… disgusting. Finn Project now this! What else don’t we know?!
A whole lot more but maybe Roy can shed some light on the subject!
The PPM should step down now. This is absolutely ridiculous! How much more will we find out about their reign? Can anyone not see why they need to bring this government down quickly? They do not want any more of their shit to float to the top.
They hide these things from us so that they can get re-elected. XXX
The whole bunch of them makes my stomach turn. Let’s see if Roy will be holding a press briefing on this. I bet you won’t hear a peep out of them.
Shame on them, shame on us
I don’t understand this! Our government provides these waivers only for the developer to walk away with tens of millions in profit. Simplifying matters, if we had implemented the duties, a $100 million profit would be reduced to $80miliion. The developer still walks away with 80% of the profit, they don’t need the waiver. The illogical point, which we pay for, it that these concessions are provided yet it costs the government money to facilitate these developments, new roads or repairing roads, moving electricity, new sewerage and water systems. This costs money yet the government doesn’t collect funds to even cover its own costs! CNS, you want more info, investigate Health City concessions. That is costing the government and people of Cayman more than is collected in fees!
CNS: With Health City, you also have to take into account how many lives it has saved. What is a life worth?
Health City serves the local community as well as attracting people from over seas. I can’t stand all the concessions given to developers but Health City seems justified to me.
I thought Dart was behind Health City….. ?
This likely never gets built. HHG already has two significant failures on this island, look what happened at Margaritaville and Locale.
If this does succeed it will be because of a new developer picking up the pieces after Mr. Howard has cashed out.
At some point you are what your records says you are…
you must weigh up the concession against the positive economic benfit of the development to the overall economy.
if this injects $200m into the conomy…then this is a great deal for cayman.
Is that number achievable? Got any evidence? Probably not and you sound like a realtor or a developer. ‘Great deal’
Mega “if”. More like “if” never happens with these projects. Besides who’s crystal ball and what shaky projections predicts these pie in the sky figures?
And they blocked all the water(blow holes) beach access with fencing next to the cemetery.
I contacted CPA 2 years ago about this issue, they laughed in my face and told me to screw off.
Developers and theses board members are making the public pay while they profit millions.
Hopefully they can get this project done sooner rather than later. That area is a long term blight and this project would be a vast improvement.
How can an open piece of land, which it was for a long time, be a blight? Across the road down in Dog City yes not so picturesque, if thats your concern I agree but not this site? It looks worse now as a very slow moving construction site quite frankly. I too hope it gets finished rather than just the foundations being done.
I’m no expert but my guess is the speed of development looks like it’s linked to the sale of units there and cash flow, which brings into question the financing situation?
Not likely, the original developer defaulted and it is now being run by the lender. This project is going nowhere. 80% sold my a**.
These developer duty waivers make ZERO sense!! I get so angry over these. I will eat my shirt if they are actually at 60% Caymanian staff.
The former Minister of Planning Joey Hew is directly to blame for negotiating such a one sided agreement and his Progressive Cabinet members including former Minister of Finance Roy McTaggart now leader of the Opposition who approved these shady deals. None of the deals make zero sense at a time the Cayman Islands is going thru a construction and development boom.
There is far more to these these stories and concessions agreements than what PPM and developers want revealed to the public because the allegations of corruption may be found to be legitimate. Then the house of cards will come tumbling down in spectacular fashion.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories but suspect you’re right on the corruption and I agree with your point about the need to provide concessions when the construction / property industry is going nuts. Seems illogical.
Want rice and beans with that?
Just because they don’t have to pay millions to the Cayman government doesn’t mean they don’t slip a few million to certain people on the sly! You don’t think the people in charge would give away all that money for nothing, do you?
What you call “duty waiver” is in-fact a long-standing incentive called “The hotel aids law.”
Hotel developers are entitled to apply for duty reductions.
Is the law still in place ..?
Sorry, that should be …Hotels aid law….
A law ??? That sounds like more bull crap !
This is OUR public money these politicians gave away, and took efforts to OBSTRUCT and HIDE that fact. That’s $10mln that won’t go towards a vocational school, or mental health support, anti-domestic violence support, or drug rehab facilities. At what point does the FCU get involved to investigate what Unity/PPM/CDP members received in exchange for deals over the years? XXXX There is no point in gifting commercial breaks to bad actors that won’t be returning a substantial multiple of the concession in medium term social benefits. Watch them hire >85% work permits when it’s done. Cayman gets nothing.
Hey Roy can you, Joey Who and the fallen leader Alden kindly explain another sweetheart deal and why it is shrouded in secrecy? Since you are the wonderful opposition and as you explained yesterday that you all have to “do your job”, do you think one of you could find the time to explain to us taxpayers why our money is being wasted like this? Seems like you guys only beat your gums when it is time to rough up the current goverment but are very secretive when it comes to the cr#$ that went on during your time in power.
Exactly! Why are we trying to entice them to build here? They should be trying to entice us. The Cayman Islands are the desired location. We don’t need them.
This waiver makes me sick. There go all our duties and loss of valid community-enhancing projects. We need to change this paradigm that seeks overdevelopment and waiver of duties. If ANYONE gets a waiver, it should be the common citizen for their first house, or first investment property.
Opening mid 2022🤣🤣🤣
Not to worry good people they will make it back on the $3 package tax they charged me for a $5 item.
How does this benefit Cayman!? Duties on large developments should be going into the public purse to help Cayman as a whole. If you waive them how do we as Caymanians benefit!? These developments tend to hire ex-pat workers for cheap so it doesn’t even open up job opportunities. The only people I see benefiting from this are construction companies and building supply stores like ALT. This nonsense needs to stop. This is unsustainable. Im not anti-development but these big builds are out of character with our island. This angers and upsets me so much.
Meanwhile the average Joe have to pay every penny in planning fees to add on a porch to his house.
….. or to have property transferred to him or her by a relative.
Joey you have zero shame!
And what about all those perks?
This is ALL on Joey Hew and PPM
Where is the Auditor General’s investigation into this matter and report?
Concessions and duty waivers for what? If you cannot afford it do not attempt the project. Government rejects Caymanians every day and there is no waiver of fees to build my duplex or add on a garage to my house. PPM is sellouts pretending to want to help the people they only help themselves and they friends
PPM can never be trusted again to run the country
Party affiliation makes no difference Mac did essentially the same waiving the height limit with Ritz.
Ha ha ha….yet they charge me $22.65 usd impprt duties at airport….i am caymanian….ha ha ha ha ha….
The legacy of joey hew is best described as giving away cayman for nothing but the reality is we know somebody in power benefits from such poor decisions because nothing in life is free
Joey Who and ppm strikes again what a disgrace. This is more evidence of giveaways for friends and business associates by a ppm led government. They cannot be trusted to do the right thing in the best interests of Cayman and Caymanians
They can be trusted to watch out for all of us since they are the opposition! Just watch old Roy’s You Tube speech of yesterday. Utter bullsh*&
Are we REALLY so in need of development in this already crowded island, particularly the western part, that we have to give away these precious dollars (aka waivers)?
As it is around the world.. taxes, duties and tariffs are only for poor people.
WHY?? Duty waivers should be used as an incentive for developers during an economic downturn or a need for a specific type of development. That’s my opinion!
EXACTLY!! Only in a downturn! Not in BOOM times. No incentives necessary at the moment and haven’t been necessary for 10 years.
And the CIG moans their coffers are drained — disgusting!
Progressives only think about rich developers not regular people they are worse than UDP
Watch it, we have to do this in private!